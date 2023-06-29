Former Dundee United man delivers expert lowdown on Tannadice arrival Ross Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United man delivers expert lowdown on Tannadice arrival Ross Docherty

Mark Kerr played alongside, and managed, Docherty at Ayr United

Mark Kerr, then manager of Ayr United, hugs new Dundee United signing Ross Docherty at Somerset Park
Mark Kerr has spoken highly of Ross Docherty. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Docherty is improving with age and ready to embrace a starring role as Dundee United seek to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

That is the view of ex-Tannadice star Mark Kerr, who has lavished praise on the quality and character of United’s first close-season capture.

Few are better placed to analyse the attributes of Docherty.

Kerr, who made 188 appearances for United between 2003 and 2008, played alongside the combative midfielder in the heart of the Ayr United engine room.

He then coached the former Livingston and Partick Thistle man after taking up the manager’s role at Somerset Park.

And, although he always valued Docherty’s dig and ability, Kerr is adamant the Tangerines are getting a FAR more complete proposition than the one he worked with.

Mark Kerr celebrates a goal against Rangers from Dundee United at Tannadice
Mark Kerr during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS

“I’ve known Doc for a long time and he’s getting better and better,” Kerr told Courier Sport. “He’s at a really good age now and, coming off the back of a good season at Partick Thistle, I know he’ll be flying.

He’s matured into a proper midfielder.

“Doc was always an all-action player but, with more experience, he has learned how to control a game. He wants to learn and get better.

“Doc is such a good teammate and a hard-working boy, that he probably did the same as me when I was a young player: doing more than you need to; more than you should. You sacrifice yourself.

Ross Docherty is pictured with a Dundee United scarf
Ross Docherty was Dundee United’s first summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC.

“But when you get older, you learn to read the game, hold your position more — and that’s when you dictate things. Doc is doing that now and I’ve no doubt he’ll be a cracking signing for United.”

“He lifts everyone”

Docherty’s arrival from Thistle was followed swiftly by the signings of Liam Grimshaw from Morton — another ferocious competitor — and fellow Firhill standout Kevin Holt, formerly of city rivals Dundee.

The recruitment drive speaks to a renewed focus on big personalities, dig and drive.

Docherty, having captained his previous two clubs, undoubtedly fits that bill.

Will Doc be captain at United? That’s one for Jim (Goodwin) and he’ll have his own ideas,” continued Kerr. “But I can guarantee Doc won’t shy away from any responsibility and will get his message across, whether he has the armband or not.

“Doc was the captain at Ayr United and the same at Partick. He’s just a brilliant teammate and leader in the dressing room — I can’t speak highly enough about him.

“He is exactly the type of solid professional they need, with plenty of ability as well.

“He’ll settle in to that changing room no bother and is the type of boy that everyone will take to. He has a level of enthusiasm and drive every day at training that lifts everyone.”

Kerr added: “Doc has won promotions and, against Premiership opposition last season, proved that he is more than capable playing at that level if United get promoted.

“On a personal level, I’m delighted for Doc.

“He has waited a while for a chance like this and has earned the opportunity. I think it’ll work out really well for him and Dundee United.”

