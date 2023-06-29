Former Dundee United man delivers expert lowdown on Tannadice arrival Ross Docherty

Ross Docherty is improving with age and ready to embrace a starring role as Dundee United seek to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

That is the view of ex-Tannadice star Mark Kerr, who has lavished praise on the quality and character of United’s first close-season capture.

Few are better placed to analyse the attributes of Docherty.

Kerr, who made 188 appearances for United between 2003 and 2008, played alongside the combative midfielder in the heart of the Ayr United engine room.

He then coached the former Livingston and Partick Thistle man after taking up the manager’s role at Somerset Park.

And, although he always valued Docherty’s dig and ability, Kerr is adamant the Tangerines are getting a FAR more complete proposition than the one he worked with.

“I’ve known Doc for a long time and he’s getting better and better,” Kerr told Courier Sport. “He’s at a really good age now and, coming off the back of a good season at Partick Thistle, I know he’ll be flying.

“He’s matured into a proper midfielder.

“Doc was always an all-action player but, with more experience, he has learned how to control a game. He wants to learn and get better.

“Doc is such a good teammate and a hard-working boy, that he probably did the same as me when I was a young player: doing more than you need to; more than you should. You sacrifice yourself.

“But when you get older, you learn to read the game, hold your position more — and that’s when you dictate things. Doc is doing that now and I’ve no doubt he’ll be a cracking signing for United.”

“He lifts everyone”

Docherty’s arrival from Thistle was followed swiftly by the signings of Liam Grimshaw from Morton — another ferocious competitor — and fellow Firhill standout Kevin Holt, formerly of city rivals Dundee.

The recruitment drive speaks to a renewed focus on big personalities, dig and drive.

Docherty, having captained his previous two clubs, undoubtedly fits that bill.

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣… Ross Docherty scored an added time equaliser for the Honest Men in the 1st leg of the play-off final. ⌚️#OTD | @AyrUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/WzT8TXzosD — SPFL (@spfl) May 11, 2020

“Will Doc be captain at United? That’s one for Jim (Goodwin) and he’ll have his own ideas,” continued Kerr. “But I can guarantee Doc won’t shy away from any responsibility and will get his message across, whether he has the armband or not.

“Doc was the captain at Ayr United and the same at Partick. He’s just a brilliant teammate and leader in the dressing room — I can’t speak highly enough about him.

“He is exactly the type of solid professional they need, with plenty of ability as well.

“He’ll settle in to that changing room no bother and is the type of boy that everyone will take to. He has a level of enthusiasm and drive every day at training that lifts everyone.”

👏 A lovely finish from @PartickThistle's Ross Docherty to seal their victory over Dunfermline and a place in the Fourth Round.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/o1rXKmANqd — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) November 28, 2021

Kerr added: “Doc has won promotions and, against Premiership opposition last season, proved that he is more than capable playing at that level if United get promoted.

“On a personal level, I’m delighted for Doc.

“He has waited a while for a chance like this and has earned the opportunity. I think it’ll work out really well for him and Dundee United.”