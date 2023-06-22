Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in ‘competitive’ Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in ‘competitive’ Championship

New Dundee United recruit Grimshaw knows his way round the Championship after spending last season with Greenock Morton.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

New Dundee United signing Liam Grimshaw has just clocked up a season’s worth of experience in the Championship with Greenock Morton.

And it taught the versatile Tangerines star that anything less than 100% effort won’t be enough to escape it.

Grimshaw has clocked up over 100 games in the Premiership with Motherwell, but found himself on a short-term deal with Morton last year.

He ended up winning two Player of the Year awards at the end of the season and now he’s ready to put his experience to use for the Tangerines.

Asked what he’d found different after dropping into the Championship, Grimshaw told DUTV: “Not much to be honest.

Liam Grimshaw at Dundee United’s St Andrews training centre. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“There are some cracking players in the Championship and some really good teams. It’s really competitive.

“If you look at last year, going into the last day there was only Raith with nothing to play for.

“So it’s a really competitive league, it’s really tough, and we’ll have to be at our best to get to where we want to go.”

Grimshaw’s preferred position is in midfield, but he has found himself deployed in a number of other positions in recent years, most frequently at right back.

The chance to play for a club as storied as Dundee United was hugely attractive to the Englishman.

Liam Grimshaw in action for Motherwell in a 1-0 over Dundee in 2019. Image: SNS

But the opportunity to get back into the middle of the park was also on his mind.

“I’m quite aware of how big a club Dundee United are,” he said.

“The club has aspirations to get back to the Premiership this season and that was a massive attraction.

“I spoke to the manager on a couple of occasions and I think he does see me playing in midfield, which is quite a big thing for me, having probably not played there as much as I’d have liked over the last few years.

“But I’m willing to play anywhere for the club, whatever’s necessary for the team.

“If it’s midfield great, if not, I’ll still be givng my all.”

