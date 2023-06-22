Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in ‘competitive’ Championship

New Dundee United signing Liam Grimshaw has just clocked up a season’s worth of experience in the Championship with Greenock Morton.

And it taught the versatile Tangerines star that anything less than 100% effort won’t be enough to escape it.

Grimshaw has clocked up over 100 games in the Premiership with Motherwell, but found himself on a short-term deal with Morton last year.

He ended up winning two Player of the Year awards at the end of the season and now he’s ready to put his experience to use for the Tangerines.

Asked what he’d found different after dropping into the Championship, Grimshaw told DUTV: “Not much to be honest.

“There are some cracking players in the Championship and some really good teams. It’s really competitive.

“If you look at last year, going into the last day there was only Raith with nothing to play for.

“So it’s a really competitive league, it’s really tough, and we’ll have to be at our best to get to where we want to go.”

Grimshaw’s preferred position is in midfield, but he has found himself deployed in a number of other positions in recent years, most frequently at right back.

The chance to play for a club as storied as Dundee United was hugely attractive to the Englishman.

But the opportunity to get back into the middle of the park was also on his mind.

“I’m quite aware of how big a club Dundee United are,” he said.

“The club has aspirations to get back to the Premiership this season and that was a massive attraction.

“I spoke to the manager on a couple of occasions and I think he does see me playing in midfield, which is quite a big thing for me, having probably not played there as much as I’d have liked over the last few years.

“But I’m willing to play anywhere for the club, whatever’s necessary for the team.

“If it’s midfield great, if not, I’ll still be givng my all.”