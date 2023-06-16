Jim Goodwin reveals he has final say on football matters at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals he has final say on football matters at Dundee United

Dundee United boss has been empowered to make changes where he feels they need to be made.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin has authority over football-related decisions at Dundee United. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin insists he will have the final say on football matters at Dundee United, with the sporting director model consigned to history.

The Irishman was drafted in as Tannadice boss at the start of March as successor to Liam Fox.

With United four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, Goodwin was unable to fashion a great escape.

Despite that, club owner Mark Ogren saw enough from the former Alloa, St Mirren and Aberdeen gaffer to decide he was the correct man to take the club forward, awarding him a two-year contract.

Other recent United bosses worked with Tony Asghar, who resigned as sporting director in February following fan protests.

However, Goodwin is determined to be very much his own man as manager.

The 41-year-old revealed: “I think the structure of the club going forward will be different.

Former Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar. Image: SNS

“I am not going to criticise anybody from a manager’s perspective or director of football perspective who has been here in the past because some of those people were involved in bringing the club from the Championship into the Premiership, some of them were involved in taking the club into Europe.

“So I am not going to point the finger of blame at anybody for last season. I played my part in that as well coming in at the latter stages of the season.

“I didn’t fulfil what my objective was, but I am coming in as manager, I am not coming in as head coach.

“I have been given the autonomy to make key decisions where I think improvements need to be made.

“I had a similar situation at St Mirren and Aberdeen where I think it is only right that the manager has got the final say on what happens within the football department.

“There will always be conversations and discussions going on with myself, the chief executive and with the owner.

“They will have their input as well but I have been given assurances that any major decision that is being made is one I have to be fully comfortable with.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin talked to the media at Tannadice this week. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Goodwin is also determined the changes that are currently being implemented at United will be for the club’s long-term benefit and not just a quick fix.

The manager insisted: “Absolutely. I want to leave whenever the time comes to leave Dundee United, whether that’s two, three, five years down the road, I want to make sure I have done my best to make changes behind the scenes.

“As a football club we want to continuously try to make things better.

“Yes, there were a lot of mistakes made last season particularly on the pitch which as a club we have been very honest about.

“The chairman has spoken, the chief executive has spoken, nobody is trying to brush anything under the carpet.

“The most important thing for us now is that we learn from the mistakes we made last season and make sure they don’t happen again going forward.

“But I want to try and improve the whole structure of the football department in particular, to make sure everything is seamless and there is more collaboration and a lot more communication between all the different departments.

“Just so that everything is aligned from the youth academy up to the first team and up the stairs into the boardroom so that we are all on the same page.

“That’s the only way the club can be productive going forward.”

