King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the first King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed.

The honours – the second to be issued during the reign of King Charles III, after gongs were handed out at New Year – recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The national list includes a host of well-known faces, including former footballer Ian Wright, who has received an OBE.

Also in football, Rangers legend John Greig has been given a CBE- which he has dedicated to his former club.

In showbiz, line of Duty actress Vicky McClure and presenter Davina McCall have both received MBEs.

Dame Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has received Champion of Honour – reserved to those who make a significant contribution to their field.

But the list is not just reserved for household names, with figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

You can see the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means below.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This award is awarded for having a prominent role at a national level or a leading role at a national level.

Alan George Gibb, Dunfermline, Fife : Head of sea fisheries at Marine Scotland For services to marine resources in Scotland

Derek Grieve, Dunfermline, Fife: Deputy director and head of vaccinations division at the Scottish Government. For services in public health during the Covid pandemic.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Professor Dario Renato Alessi, Dundee: Professor of signal transduction at Dundee University. For services to biomedical research and translation

Roy Allan Steven Devon, Aberdour, Fife: Scottish Parliament’s head of events and exhibitions. For services in Scotland after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Dr Robert William Henderson MacGeachy, Leven, Fife: Chair of Peak Scientific. For services to manufacturing and philanthropy

Geoffrey Owen Morris, Anstruther, Fife: Director of St Andrews University's Eden Campus. For services to charity and the environment.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Dr Niall William Andrew Elliott, Dundee: Head of sports medicine at Sportscotland Institute of Sport and chief medical officer for the British Olympic Association. For services to sport and exercise medicine

Carol Ann Anderson, Newport-on-Tay, Fife: Director of Trustee Savings Bank. For services to the banking and the financial services sector

John Fyffe, Dundee: For services to education and young people in Scotland

Terri Thomson, Perth: Deputy head of the Scottish Government's protocol and honours team. For services in Scotland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Derek Alexander Watson, Anstruther, Fife: Factor and quaestor at St Andrews University. For services to entrepreneurship and sustainability.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity.

David Euan Campbell, Crieff, Perth and Kinross: Founder of Strathearn Airspace. For services to culture in Perthshire

Richard (Dick) Menzies Campbell, Lochgelly, Fife: Manager of Arbroath FC. For services to association football and the community in Angus

Christine Evans, Dunfermline, Fife: Area organiser for Poppy Scotland. For charitable services to veterans.

Anne McCormack, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: Chair of Broke not Broken. For services to disadvantaged people in Perth and Kinross, particularly during Covid.

Maurine Morrison, Arbroath, Angus: President of Arbroath Fundraising Guild. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Arbroath.

King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)

Awarded to members of the ambulance service who have completed over 10 years good conduct and exemplary service.

Julie Shields, Leslie, Fife: Head of service for Fife. Awarded for demonstrating exceptional leadership during her 27-year-career at SAS.

The full list UK-wide honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.