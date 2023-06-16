King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

A host of people have been recognised - from a legendary football manager to an education expert and a Covid vaccine specialist.

By Kieran Webster and Alasdair Clark
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.

The list of people from across Tayside and Fife recognised in the first King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed.

The honours – the second to be issued during the reign of King Charles III, after gongs were handed out at New Year – recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The national list includes a host of well-known faces, including former footballer Ian Wright, who has received an OBE.

Also in football, Rangers legend John Greig has been given a CBE- which he has dedicated to his former club.

In showbiz, line of Duty actress Vicky McClure and presenter Davina McCall have both received MBEs.

Dame Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has received Champion of Honour – reserved to those who make a significant contribution to their field.

But the list is not just reserved for household names, with figures from across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross also earning recognition.

You can see the full list and explanation of what each UK honour means below.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This award is awarded for having a prominent role at a national level or a leading role at a national level.

  • Alan George Gibb, Dunfermline, Fife: Head of sea fisheries at Marine Scotland For services to marine resources in Scotland
  • Derek Grieve, Dunfermline, Fife: Deputy director and head of vaccinations division at the Scottish Government. For services in public health during the Covid pandemic.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

  • Professor Dario Renato Alessi, Dundee: Professor of signal transduction at Dundee University. For services to biomedical research and translation
Dundee University Parkinson's
Professor Dario Alessi from Dundee University has received an OBE.
  • Roy Allan Steven Devon, Aberdour, Fife: Scottish Parliament’s head of events and exhibitions. For services in Scotland after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Dr Robert William Henderson MacGeachy, Leven, Fife: Chair of Peak Scientific. For services to manufacturing and philanthropy
  • Geoffrey Owen Morris, Anstruther, Fife: Director of St Andrews University’s Eden Campus. For services to charity and the environment.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

  • Dr Niall William Andrew Elliott, Dundee: Head of sports medicine at Sportscotland Institute of Sport and chief medical officer for the British Olympic Association. For services to sport and exercise medicine
  • Carol Ann Anderson, Newport-on-Tay, Fife: Director of Trustee Savings Bank. For services to the banking and the financial services sector
Carol Anderson has been made an MBE. Image: Pete Maclaine/Parsons Media.
  • John Fyffe, Dundee: For services to education and young people in Scotland
  • Terri Thomson, Perth: Deputy head of the Scottish Government’s protocol and honours team. For services in Scotland on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Derek Alexander Watson, Anstruther, Fife: Factor and quaestor at St Andrews University. For services to entrepreneurship and sustainability.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

  • David Euan Campbell, Crieff, Perth and Kinross: Founder of Strathearn Airspace. For services to culture in Perthshire
  • Richard (Dick) Menzies Campbell, Lochgelly, Fife: Manager of Arbroath FC. For services to association football and the community in Angus
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been recognised with a BEM. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
  • Christine Evans, Dunfermline, Fife: Area organiser for Poppy Scotland. For charitable services to veterans.
  • Anne McCormack, Kinross, Perth and Kinross: Chair of Broke not Broken. For services to disadvantaged people in Perth and Kinross, particularly during Covid.
  • Maurine Morrison, Arbroath, Angus: President of Arbroath Fundraising Guild. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Arbroath.

King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)

Awarded to members of the ambulance service who have completed over 10 years good conduct and exemplary service.

Head of the ambulance service in Fife, Julie Shields, has been awarded a KAM. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service
  • Julie Shields, Leslie, Fife: Head of service for Fife. Awarded for demonstrating exceptional leadership during her 27-year-career at SAS.

The full list UK-wide honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The…
The list of locals featured in the list has been revealed.
Reece Rodger: Funeral held for 'lovely, kind and generous' Fife dad