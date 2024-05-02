North-west Scotland faces ‘extreme risk’ of wildfires

Firefighters have issued a warning that there is an “extreme risk” of wildfires starting across north-west Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is urging people who live within or who may enter rural areas to be extra vigilant over the next 24 hours.

The rest of Scotland is also believed to be at very high risk of wildfires catching over the same period.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastate huge areas of land and wildlife, and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

The warning is in place from Friday to Saturday.

Group Commander Niall MacLennan, one of SFRS’s wildfire tactical advisers, said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“These fires can destroy livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest, as well as the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

SFRS issues wildfire warnings in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.