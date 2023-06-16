Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for ‘services to football and Angus community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for ‘services to football and Angus community’

Campbell is told his achievements at Arbroath have been 'little short of a miracle' as he is set for a Royal Palace celebration.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager, Dick Campbell, will receive a BEM. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been awarded a BEM for ‘services to football and the Angus community.’

The Lichties boss has masterminded two league title wins and secured five successive seasons of Championship football for Arbroath since his appointment in 2016.

His spell in charge has also seen attendances at Gayfield more than TREBLE, to an average of 2,152 last season.

Campbell and the Gayfield club’s wider work in Angus – including the successful establishment of the Arbroath FC Community Trust – has also been recognised.

Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed Arbroath FC Community Trust's Easter camp
Arbroath have significantly enhanced their links in the town with the formation of Arbroath FC Community Trust. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As part of the award, Campbell, who is assisted at Arbroath by twin brother Ian, will be invited to a Royal Palace celebration.

In total, the 69-year-old has spent 19 years of his 36-year coaching career as a manager in Angus.

Campbell won promotion and titles with Forfar Athletic and Brechin City before moving to Arbroath.

And his achievements at Gayfield have been labelled ‘little short of a miracle’ in the Cabinet Office press release confirming his BEM award.

Humbled

“I’m very moved and humbled by this,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“It’s something that my family can feel very proud of.

“The support they’ve given to my brother Ian and I over the years in football has been incredible.

Dick Campbell has had a hugely successful seven years at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“It’s at times like this I think of my sister Margaret. We lost her earlier this year and I miss her greatly.

“I hope she’s looking down on us and smiling.

“You think you’ve almost done or seen it all in the game then something like this comes along.

“It’s incredible to get recognition in this way. I don’t even know how it has happened.

“But I am very, very proud of what we’ve done in football in Angus.

“We’ve had promotions at Forfar, titles at Brechin and Arbroath. I don’t think any manager will achieve what I’ve done with the Angus clubs.

Dick Campbell led Arbroath to their second title in three years as they won the League One championship in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

“I’m a Fifer but I’ve spent a lot of my life working in Angus and I’m so moved by what is  happening in Arbroath right now.

“The hard work of everyone at the club is paying off.

“We have such incredible links to the local community and have ignited a fire inside of the town that won’t go out.

“The club has grown beyond all expectation over the last few years and it will continue to grow.”

Dick Campbell has given ‘best years of coaching career to Arbroath’ says chairman Mike Caird

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird, who was vice-chair when Campbell was appointed, has saluted the Lichties boss.

“This is an amazing achievement,” said Caird.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has paid tribute to Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has praised Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

“There aren’t many characters in the game but Dick is certainly one of them. He’s worked wonders at Arbroath.

“I’m delighted for him and his family.

“They say behind every successful person there’s a family there to help them.

“His wife Ann-Marie has been a rock to help him achieve all his football aims.

“Two seasons ago, he took this club to the brink of the Scottish Premiership.

“The whole country was looking at Arbroath at the point and our crowds have soared.

“We are investing in the community and the community are investing in us. Dick has fully embraced that.

“He has had a long and successful career and I think we’ve had the very best of that.

“The last seven years have probably been Dick’s most successful time in management.

“That says a lot when you consider what he’s achieved in 36 years of coaching.

“What he and we, as a club, have done during his time is incredible.

“We are never standing still and every year we are getting bigger and better.

“Everyone involved in the club should feel proud of what we’ve done. Let’s celebrate a fantastic accolade for Dick Campbell.”

