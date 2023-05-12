Mike Caird hopes Arbroath will sell MORE than record-breaking 1500 season tickets as Lichties chairman outlines reasons for price freeze

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is hopeful the Angus club can break season ticket record – with sales of more than 1500.

Lichties sold 1,488 season tickets last term after coming within two points of reaching the Scottish Premiership the previous season.

And after securing a fifth successive year in the Championship they have enjoyed a 21.9% increase in crowd numbers.

Arbroath were the fifth highest-supported club in the league with an average gate of 2,152.

That came during a season that went to the wire, with survival clinched on a final day draw with Hamilton.

But an impressive 2,736 turned out for that game, giving Caird hope that fans will continue to back his side in numbers next term.

Lichties have also decided to cap their season tickets at last year’s prices, despite seeing a hike in their matchday operational costs.

“I’m humbled by the amount of fans who come along every week,” Caird told Courier Sport.

“It’s something we as a club will never take for granted.

“We almost had 1,500 season ticket holders last season. Over 1,000 came through the gate on top of that against Hamilton.

“The crowds have gone up year-on-year. It fills me with pride as chairman to see that happening.

“It’s fantastic to see the young people and families here.

“We opened up the three sides of the ground to our fans and they responded. They have always responded.

Arbroath season ticket prices reward loyal fans

Mike Caird hopes Arbroath fans will continue to back clun with season ticket purchases. Image: SNS”It’s even more incredible when you consider the cost of living rises.

“Bills are going up in all areas for people and football is a leisure pursuit.

“The club isn’t immune to price rises. Our operational costs have gone up – due to inflation.

“But we didn’t want to pass those costs onto our fans right now.

“Football is something that people look forward to every week. “We don’t want to add more money onto their season ticket bill to watch Arbroath.

“We want to say a huge thank you to them for backing us all season, especially given how difficult it was.

“We want to entertain to our fans and want better home form.

“There were 2,700 fans at our last game with Hamilton – 2,500 of them home fans.

“Those are fantastic numbers despite the fact it wasn’t a particularly entertaining season.

“Hopefully people, will buy season tickets again and I see no reason why we can’t match – or even better – the number we sold last year.”

Mike Caird offers squad update

Meanwhile, Arbroath are expected to make moves to bolster their squad in the coming weeks.

They have already tied up skipper Tam O’Brien on a new five-year deal.

And they could unveil a new player next week, as Lichties begin planning for the new season.

With 13 signed players for the new term, Arbroath are confident they’ll build a squad to compete.

“One or two will be leaving because of loans and others will go,” added Caird.

“We are also expecting to make a signing announcement next week.

“We don’t like a big turnover normally. Our mantra is togetherness and we have a core group of players who have been here a long time.

“But clearly we’ll be adding to that.

“Staying in the Championship is a big deal to this club.

“It didn’t happen the way we wanted but, when you reflect on it, it’s another fantastic achievement.

“We are going into our fifth season in the Championship.

“It’s a league we’ve become accustomed to. Our fans have become accustomed to it and we want to establish ourselves here.

“Every year the challenge becomes harder. We are up against clubs that, in may people’s eyes, are bigger than us.

“But we don’t think like that. We are ambitious in our own right and will continue to strive to improve this club in all areas.”