Kelty Hearts’ Alfredo Agyeman agrees to join Falkirk at the end of the season

Kelty Hearts Alfredo Agyeman has agreed to join Falkirk next month when his contract expires.

The Maroon Machine forward has scored 10 times this season and at one point was attracting interest from James McPake’s Dunfermline.

Agyeman signed at New Central Park in the summer of 2021 after leaving BSC Glasgow.

He will now be part of John McGlynn’s squad for next season after signing up at the Falkirk Stadium.

✍️ Falkirk Football Club is delighted to announce that Alfredo Agyeman has agreed to join the club following the expiration of his contract with Kelty Hearts next month. — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) May 12, 2023

After joining, he helped Kelty to the League Two title last season.

It comes on the same day former boss John Potter was unveiled in a new role at Raith Rovers, following former Kelty chiefs Dean McKenzie and Andrew Barrowman to Stark’s Park.