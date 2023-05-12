Missing girl, 15, known to visit Dundee and Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager that has been reported missing from Livingston has links to Dundee and Perth.

Police officers are searching for 15-year-old Gail Bridges, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Gail was last seen at around 3pm in the Gorgie area of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Gail is around 5 foot 5 inches in height, with long blonde hair, usually tied up, and a slim build. She normally wears glasses.

“When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jumper, black leggings, a knee-length, sleeveless body warmer and white Puma trainers.

“Extensive enquiries are under way to locate Gail and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to get in touch with them.”

Police has said that Gail is known to travel to Perth and Dundee to visit friends and enquiries are being made in those areas.

If you have any information or knowledge as to Gail’s whereabouts, contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0908 of Friday May 12.