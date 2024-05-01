Police name passenger killed in Linlithgow car crash

Police have named a 20-year-old man who was killed in a car crash in West Lothian.

Emergency services responded to the collision involving a black Audi S1 at Auldhill Road, Linlithgow, at around 8.35pm on Monday.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have named him as Gareth Hempseed, from Dunfermline.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and was later released.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of 29 April.”