‘I’ve got TSB at my core’ says Fife banker who is made MBE

A Fife woman who has worked in banking for more than four decades says she is “deeply proud” to have been made an MBE.

Carol Anderson, who has worked for TSB for more than four decades, has been recognised for services to banking.

Having started on the branch floor, Carol now leads TSB’s branch banking division. She is responsible for overseeing over 1,700 people.

The 63-year-old has also been involved in a number of high-level groups. She was also chair of the Council of Mortgage Lenders.

So when Carol’s husband John phoned to say she’d received a letter from the Cabinet Office, she thought nothing of it.

Carol said: “My husband said there was a letter from the Cabinet Office and I just assumed it was for a round-table discussion.

“I just asked him to open it for me, and he said ‘they want to award you an MBE’.

“He sent me a picture of it – I couldn’t believe it. It’s really exciting.”

‘I’ve got TSB at my core’ says Carol Anderson

Carol, who grew up in St Andrews but now lives in Wormit, said the secret to a long career in the industry is that she loves her job.

She said: “I’ve done every job – and I think that gives you a real understanding. I’ve loved them all.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to have such an impact on customers, colleagues and communities.

“When I look at the branches and the teams across the UK, I feel very proud of what we do.

“I’m deeply proud too that I’ve been in the industry so long, but I’ve still been able to learn and develop. I’ve got a lot of people to thank.”

Carol was commended for her compassion and care during the pandemic.

She is credited with ensuring staff and customers remained safe and were able to continue as key workers during the lockdowns.

She said TSB has been a “big part” of her life.

“My family always see how hard I work. If you cut me, I’ve got TSB at my core,” Carol added.

Fifer’s plans to celebrate MBE

And receiving the MBE in King Charles’ first Birthday Honours list comes at the end of a busy week for the family.

On Wednesday, Carol and John celebrated 43 years of marriage. And both their children, Jodie and Sam, have also marked wedding anniversaries in the past seven days.

She said keeping the news from her wider family has been difficult, but there are plans for a celebration.

“It has been difficult not letting slip,” she said.

“One of the things I’ll enjoy the most is seeing the look on the faces of my family that don’t know.

“It’s been an absolutely fabulous week.”