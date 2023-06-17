‘I’ve got TSB at my core’ says Fife banker who is made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

‘I’ve got TSB at my core’ says Fife banker who is made MBE

Carol Anderson has worked for TSB for more than 40 years.

By Gavin Harper
Carol Anderson has been made an MBE. Image: Pete Maclaine/Parsons Media.
Carol Anderson has been made an MBE. Image: Pete Maclaine/Parsons Media.

A Fife woman who has worked in banking for more than four decades says she is “deeply proud” to have been made an MBE.

Carol Anderson, who has worked for TSB for more than four decades, has been recognised for services to banking.

Having started on the branch floor, Carol now leads TSB’s branch banking division. She is responsible for overseeing over 1,700 people.

The 63-year-old has also been involved in a number of high-level groups. She was also chair of the Council of Mortgage Lenders.

So when Carol’s husband John phoned to say she’d received a letter from the Cabinet Office, she thought nothing of it.

Carol said: “My husband said there was a letter from the Cabinet Office and I just assumed it was for a round-table discussion.

“I just asked him to open it for me, and he said ‘they want to award you an MBE’.

“He sent me a picture of it – I couldn’t believe it. It’s really exciting.”

‘I’ve got TSB at my core’ says Carol Anderson

Carol, who grew up in St Andrews but now lives in Wormit, said the secret to a long career in the industry is that she loves her job.

She said: “I’ve done every job – and I think that gives you a real understanding. I’ve loved them all.

“I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to have such an impact on customers, colleagues and communities.

“When I look at the branches and the teams across the UK, I feel very proud of what we do.

“I’m deeply proud too that I’ve been in the industry so long, but I’ve still been able to learn and develop. I’ve got a lot of people to thank.”

Carol Anderson, the UK director of branch banking for TSB. Image: TSB.

Carol was commended for her compassion and care during the pandemic.

She is credited with ensuring staff and customers remained safe and were able to continue as key workers during the lockdowns.

She said TSB has been a “big part” of her life.

“My family always see how hard I work. If you cut me, I’ve got TSB at my core,” Carol added.

Fifer’s plans to celebrate MBE

And receiving the MBE in King Charles’ first Birthday Honours list comes at the end of a busy week for the family.

On Wednesday, Carol and John celebrated 43 years of marriage. And both their children, Jodie and Sam, have also marked wedding anniversaries in the past seven days.

She said keeping the news from her wider family has been difficult, but there are plans for a celebration.

Carol Anderson and her husband John. Image: Carol Anderson.

“It has been difficult not letting slip,” she said.

“One of the things I’ll enjoy the most is seeing the look on the faces of my family that don’t know.

“It’s been an absolutely fabulous week.”

