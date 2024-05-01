Next rings up better-than-forecast rise in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next rings up better-than-forecast rise in sales

By Press Association
High street giant Next has reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, but still expects early summer trading to slip after a warm weather boost last year (Ian West/PA)
High street giant Next has reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, but still expects early summer trading to slip after a warm weather boost last year (Ian West/PA)

High street giant Next has shrugged off cold and damp spring weather to notch up a better-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales.

The fashion and homewares chain posted a 5.7% increase in full-price sales for the 13 weeks to April 27, ahead of its guidance for 5% growth.

But Next said that, despite the higher-than-forecast sales, it still expects early summer trading to slip after a warm weather boost last year.

It kept its sales growth guidance for the first half at 2.5% and retained its full-year forecasts.

“This implies that our sales in the second quarter will be down 0.3%,” it said.

“We expect the sales performance in the second quarter to be weaker than the first quarter because last year benefited from particularly warm weather from late May through to the end of June.”

The group said it is on track for a 4.6% rise in annual underlying pre-tax profits to £960 million and full-price sales to lift by 2.5%.

It comes after Next reported a 5% increase in underlying pre-tax profits to £918 million for the year to January.

The firm said at the time that it would be cutting prices for customers by 2% thanks to lower buying costs for clothing and goods, with price tags set to fall by another 0.5% in the second half of its 2024-25 financial year.

But it is expected profits and sales growth will ease back in the current year, with the group noting concerns over the jobs market in the year ahead as higher wages put businesses under pressure.

Retail analyst James Grzinic, at Jefferies, said it was a “healthy start to the year” for Next, in spite of the recent cold and damp spring weather.

He said: “The Next of old may have been a greater hostage to the unhelpful weather conditions that have emerged in the UK in recent weeks.”