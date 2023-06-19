Dundee United sign Ross Docherty from Partick Thistle as Jim Goodwin declares ‘he’s exactly the type of player we need’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign Ross Docherty from Partick Thistle as Jim Goodwin declares ‘he’s exactly the type of player we need’

The 30-year-old midfielder is vastly experienced in the Championship.

By Eric Nicolson
Ross Docherty has become Dundee United's first summer signing.
Ross Docherty has become Dundee United's first summer signing. Image: Dundee United FC.

Dundee United have signed Partick Thistle midfielder and captain, Ross Docherty, on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old is Jim Goodwin’s first recruit of the summer as he seeks to build a team that will take United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Docherty – who has also played for Ayr United, Airdrie and Livingston – led Thistle out of League One and came agonisingly close to securing a double promotion, only being denied in a dramatic play-off clash against Ross County.

Goodwin said: “Last season, Ross was one of the outstanding midfielders in the Championship and his consistent level of performances with Partick Thistle caught our eye.

“He is exactly the type of player required to succeed in this league – he’s very comfortable both with and without the ball, very fit and brings additional experience to the squad.

“I have no doubt he will fit in seamlessly with the group of players we are building together ahead of an exciting season.”

Ross Docherty.
Ross Docherty. Image: Dundee United FC.

Chief Executive, Luigi Capuano, added “We’re delighted to secure Ross’s signature and welcome our first summer signing to Tannadice.

“Myself and the board have been working closely with Jim on a number of targets and getting Ross in the door was an important part of the manager’s plans.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue working behind the scenes to ensure the squad is as strong as possible in time for the 2023/24 campaign.”

Like Scott Tiffoney, who has signed for United’s city rivals, Dundee, Docherty turned down the offer of a new deal at Firhill.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing development near Luncarty Picture shows; Luncarty, Perthshire . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged
James McPake
James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to 'enjoy these nights' as bumper crowd expected for…
Gregor and Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing' for over a week traced by police
Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause 'loss of life…
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during…
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…