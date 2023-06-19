Dundee United sign Ross Docherty from Partick Thistle as Jim Goodwin declares ‘he’s exactly the type of player we need’

Dundee United have signed Partick Thistle midfielder and captain, Ross Docherty, on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old is Jim Goodwin’s first recruit of the summer as he seeks to build a team that will take United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Docherty – who has also played for Ayr United, Airdrie and Livingston – led Thistle out of League One and came agonisingly close to securing a double promotion, only being denied in a dramatic play-off clash against Ross County.

Goodwin said: “Last season, Ross was one of the outstanding midfielders in the Championship and his consistent level of performances with Partick Thistle caught our eye.

“He is exactly the type of player required to succeed in this league – he’s very comfortable both with and without the ball, very fit and brings additional experience to the squad.

“I have no doubt he will fit in seamlessly with the group of players we are building together ahead of an exciting season.”

Chief Executive, Luigi Capuano, added “We’re delighted to secure Ross’s signature and welcome our first summer signing to Tannadice.

“Myself and the board have been working closely with Jim on a number of targets and getting Ross in the door was an important part of the manager’s plans.

“Over the coming weeks, we will continue working behind the scenes to ensure the squad is as strong as possible in time for the 2023/24 campaign.”

Like Scott Tiffoney, who has signed for United’s city rivals, Dundee, Docherty turned down the offer of a new deal at Firhill.