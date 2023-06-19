Public’s first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Public’s first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross

The first public consultation event took place after councillors issued a wish list.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
British Car Auctions site, Kinross.
British Car Auctions site, Kinross. Image: Google.

The public has been given its first peek at plans for a garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station in Kinross.

Loch Developments Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for the major development at the site of the former British Car Auctions, Kinross.

The first public consultation event took place at the town’s Millbridge Hall after councillors made calls for things they would like considered as part of the application process.

A report on the potential forthcoming planning application went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee, allowing councillors the opportunity to raise issues for consideration.

Petrol station contamination concern

Lib Dem Bailie Claire McLaren called for a need to ensure “more than adequate waste storage and recycling areas”.

While Independent councillor Colin Stewart called for the need to consider the development, being within the Loch Leven Special Protection Area.

Colin Stewart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He and Bailie Williamson also raised concern about potential contamination from the proposed petrol station.

He said: “Phosphorus mitigation is one area I think that should be prioritised.

“The other aspect is that what’s been proposed is a petrol filling station and I know the site is right next to the sewage works.

“So one thing I would be concerned about is the potential for contamination or accidental discharge for the ultimate application when it comes forward if officers would take that on board.”

Sustainable transport question

SNP Bailie Mike Williamson expressed concern about “the potential impact of the Queich Burn and what impact that may or may not have on the petrol station”.

He also asked for consideration to “possible security fencing around the garden centre”,”potential noise pollution” and the management of light pollution with “a residential area quite close by”.

Michelle Frampton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP councillor Michelle Frampton called for consideration to be given to the impact of the development on existing traffic issues.

She said: “Can I ask officers to look at the wider road network and especially down Kinross High Street where there are already issues around the traffic at the shared space area?

“Also to look at sustainable transport connections including buses and cycling, etc.

“Given the application is right next to Loch Leven and there is the potential of a fast food outlet in the development can officers look at how litter can be controlled to ensure it isn’t blown into the loch where it will be harmful to the varied wildlife.”

The second public consultation event will take place on July 13, 2023.

