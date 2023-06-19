Public’s first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross

The public has been given its first peek at plans for a garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station in Kinross.

Loch Developments Ltd has submitted a proposal of application notice for the major development at the site of the former British Car Auctions, Kinross.

The first public consultation event took place at the town’s Millbridge Hall after councillors made calls for things they would like considered as part of the application process.

A report on the potential forthcoming planning application went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee, allowing councillors the opportunity to raise issues for consideration.

Petrol station contamination concern

Lib Dem Bailie Claire McLaren called for a need to ensure “more than adequate waste storage and recycling areas”.

While Independent councillor Colin Stewart called for the need to consider the development, being within the Loch Leven Special Protection Area.

He and Bailie Williamson also raised concern about potential contamination from the proposed petrol station.

He said: “Phosphorus mitigation is one area I think that should be prioritised.

“The other aspect is that what’s been proposed is a petrol filling station and I know the site is right next to the sewage works.

“So one thing I would be concerned about is the potential for contamination or accidental discharge for the ultimate application when it comes forward if officers would take that on board.”

Sustainable transport question

SNP Bailie Mike Williamson expressed concern about “the potential impact of the Queich Burn and what impact that may or may not have on the petrol station”.

He also asked for consideration to “possible security fencing around the garden centre”,”potential noise pollution” and the management of light pollution with “a residential area quite close by”.

SNP councillor Michelle Frampton called for consideration to be given to the impact of the development on existing traffic issues.

She said: “Can I ask officers to look at the wider road network and especially down Kinross High Street where there are already issues around the traffic at the shared space area?

“Also to look at sustainable transport connections including buses and cycling, etc.

“Given the application is right next to Loch Leven and there is the potential of a fast food outlet in the development can officers look at how litter can be controlled to ensure it isn’t blown into the loch where it will be harmful to the varied wildlife.”

The second public consultation event will take place on July 13, 2023.

