Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle

Concern has been raised that a noisy social club could be set up as part of a potential plan for Taymouth Castle.

River Tay Development Ltd submitted a proposal of application notice for the development of a staff service/welfare building, office building, greenhouse, the installation of a biomass plant and upgrading public road access and forestry track as well as parking with cycle storage on land about half a mile north of Newhall Estate, Taymouth Castle, Kenmore.

The report went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking Committee.

Councillor’s ‘migrants’ comment

Highland Perthshire SNP councillor Mike Williamson called for the building design to be in keeping with the surrounding environment.

He said: “I would hope or suggest that the building when it is constructed is not looking like something that’s sailed up the Thames and that it is in character with the surrounding countryside.”

Asked by convener Ian Massie if he meant the Tay, Bailie Williamson explained: “I was thinking of the boats they used to house migrants. They look a bit Heath Robinson.”

The SNP councillor also expressed concern about “access to and from the site” and noise management if there was potentially a social club within the building.

Fears over road subsidence

Bailie Williamson also called for consideration to be given to access to public transport, flood management, the timing of the construction and the “potential use of treated sewage that could be sprayed back on the golf course through the irrigation system”.

Independent councillor Colin Stewart asked for the council’s roads or structures team to give the application consideration.

He said: “One thing I would note is the proximity to the A827. If I’m correct, the last time I drove down it, I was concerned about the subsidence of the road.”

A public consultation event was held at Kenmore Hotel and the next one will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 3pm to 7pm.

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.