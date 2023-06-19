Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle

A councillor has expressed concern about the potential for a 'noisy' social club.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.

Concern has been raised that a noisy social club could be set up as part of a potential plan for Taymouth Castle.

River Tay Development Ltd submitted a proposal of application notice for the development of a staff service/welfare building, office building, greenhouse, the installation of a biomass plant and upgrading public road access and forestry track as well as parking with cycle storage on land about half a mile north of Newhall Estate, Taymouth Castle, Kenmore.

The report went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking Committee.

Councillor’s ‘migrants’ comment

Highland Perthshire SNP councillor Mike Williamson called for the building design to be in keeping with the surrounding environment.

Bailie Mike Williamson.

He said: “I would hope or suggest that the building when it is constructed is not looking like something that’s sailed up the Thames and that it is in character with the surrounding countryside.”

Asked by convener Ian Massie if he meant the Tay, Bailie Williamson explained: “I was thinking of the boats they used to house migrants. They look a bit Heath Robinson.”

The SNP councillor also expressed concern about “access to and from the site” and noise management if there was potentially a social club within the building.

Fears over road subsidence

Bailie Williamson also called for consideration to be given to access to public transport, flood management, the timing of the construction and the “potential use of treated sewage that could be sprayed back on the golf course through the irrigation system”.

Independent councillor Colin Stewart asked for the council’s roads or structures team to give the application consideration.

He said: “One thing I would note is the proximity to the A827. If I’m correct, the last time I drove down it, I was concerned about the subsidence of the road.”

A public consultation event was held at Kenmore Hotel and the next one will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 3pm to 7pm.

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder
British Car Auctions site, Kinross.
Public's first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing development near Luncarty Picture shows; Luncarty, Perthshire . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged
James McPake
James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to 'enjoy these nights' as bumper crowd expected for…
Gregor and Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing' for over a week traced by police
Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause 'loss of life…
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale