Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder

The potential impact on major events at Gleneagles was also brought up.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Crawford Reid. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A pre-application report for a proposed development of around 68 holiday units has gone before councillors.

Anchorus Ltd submitted a proposal of application notice for the major development on land one km east of Muiredge, Auchterarder.

Councillors have called for a number of considerations including a gas pipeline, robust traffic management plan and the potential impact on major events at Gleneagles.

A pre-application report went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee.

‘That A823 is a very busy road’

Local Strathallan councillor Crawford Reid suggested the health and safety executive be consulted.

The Conservative councillor said: “I have been informed by a constituent that the health and safety executive should be a statutory consultee on relevant developments that have a high pressure gas pipe going through them.”

He added: “That A823 is a very busy road and I trust that there is a very robust traffic plan.”

Independent councillor Colin Stewart also expressed traffic concerns.

He said: “Looking at this site, it does encompass a bend in the road so just a focus for officers on the access to the site and the suitability of the access when the planning application comes forward.”

Potential impact on Gleneagles

Lib Dem Bailie Claire McLaren called for “adequate recycling opportunities and waste areas”.

Bailie Mike Williamson also raised concern about waste disposal, traffic management and noise pollution – due to the proximity of the Gleneagles Equestrian Centre.

The SNP councillor also raised the potential impact on major events and the possibility of the developer being asked for a financial contribution.

Bailie Mike Williamson.

He added: “I believe Gleneagles use those fields for major events and what impact that may or may not have.

“And developer contributions. Holiday accommodation is excluded from developer contributions but it’s something to think about.”

Two public consultation events were held earlier this year at the town’s Cairn Lodge.

