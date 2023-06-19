Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May

St Johnstone striker Stevie May saw signs of the old Chris Kane at the end of last season.

And he’s looking forward to sharing a pitch with his fellow forward when the new campaign gets underway.

With a 16-month injury ordeal behind him, Kane has signed a half-year deal to extend his McDiarmid Park career.

And May believes that the football the 28-year-old produced in the final game of the 2022/23 Premiership campaign bodes well for what will come next.

“Featuring in a match-day squads again has been huge for him in general,” said May, who was replaced by Kane for his two end-of-season substitute appearances.

“I’ve been there myself. It is really tough when you’re out injured for a long time.

“Getting minutes in a couple of games and then finishing the season with a goal was the ideal way for Kano to go into the summer.

“He’ll want next season to start quicker than anybody.

“You could see against Livingston that he’s still got the attributes that made him such an important player for us in the past.

“I’m really looking forward to playing alongside him again.

“We’ve got Nicky (Clark) coming back as well, which will be great for the team.”