St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has signed a new six-month contract.

The 28-year-old endured a long injury ordeal, which wiped out half of the 2021/22 season and the vast majority of the last one.

But he got back in the Saints squad after the Premiership split and scored a penalty in the final match of the season.

It’s a similar situation to the summer of 2020, when Kane last extended his stay for half-a-season.

He went on to prove his fitness and played a crucial part in Saints’ double-winning season.

Kane said: “I’m delighted to sign the extension and stay at the club I have been at since I was 15.

“I look forward to getting back for pre-season soon and proving my fitness.”

Manager Steven MacLean was delighted with Kane’s second half cameo against Livingston last month.

“The goal was great but his performance pleased me more than anything,” said the Perth boss.

“Everyone looks at the goal but he was running about bashing centre-halves and that’s the Kano we know.

“That’s what we need for him, being a pest up there and holding the ball up and being a striker no one wants to play against.”