St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean relieved Steve Brown and Murray Davidson got the perfect send-off as plans begin for next season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven MacLean was relieved that his St Johnstone team managed to give the Perth club’s departing chairman and a playing legend the perfect send-off.

Steve Brown’s tenure in charge at McDiarmid Park ended with a Saints win, while fans’ favourite, Murray Davidson got to play five minutes of the 2-0 victory over Livingston.

MacLean, who was confirmed as the new permanent boss on Saturday, said: “It was great. Before the game, you’re apprehensive.

“The chairman leaving and Muzz going, I was just delighted for everyone concerned.

“I was keen to give the chairman three points.

“He’s been fantastic for the club.

“I think everyone appreciates what the Brown family have done for this club.

“I kidded on I didn’t hear the speech he made before the game! To be fair, he’s good fun with me and there’s always a bit of banter.”

On Davidson retiring after 14 seasons with Saints on the back of a late cameo, MacLean said: “When big Mitch went down I shouted him over and said ‘look you’re going to have to give me 10 minutes’.

“He was like: ‘no’!

“What a guy. I’m chuffed for the big man. He’s my mate. I’ve played with him for years and driven up the road with him – maybe I’m lucky I’ve not had to manage him too much. That would have been challenging!

“He’s been a great servant to the club and he’ll always be welcome here.

“Everybody knows he’s been a massive part of things here and Liam giving him the armband was a lovely touch. It shows the sort of captain he is.”

Chris Kane back among the goals

It was a feelgood finale at McDiarmid, with Chris Kane scoring Saints’ second goal from the penalty spot – his first in 17 months.

“That was great for Chris,” said MacLean. “His performance pleased me more than anything.

“Everyone looks at the goal but he was running about bashing centre-halves and that’s the Kano we know.

“That’s what we need for him, being a pest up there and holding the ball up and being a striker no one wants to play against.”

Kane is one of several players now out of contract.

Next week discussions will be begin with a view to finalising who MacLean wants to keep.

“I’m always planning,” he said. “I want to make the team better and manage better.

“We’ve set standards. They’ve shown the level they can get to and I want them to maintain that.

“I’m delighted with everything they’ve given me.

“I’ll not be resting on this. We’ll keep pushing on.

“I want my teams to be positive and on the front foot.”

MacLean added: “I’ve sat down with Stan (new CEO Stan Harris) already.

“We’ve got plans.

“It’s early but you’ve got to look to improve.

“There’s players out of contract, players in contract. We’ve got a lot of work to do.

“I’ve not really spoken to any of the players properly yet but I will. There will be tough decisions to make but they’ll be ones I feel are right and will make the football club better.

“It’s as simple as that.

“Not everybody will be happy but all I can do is speak to everybody honestly.”