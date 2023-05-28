St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Chris Kane scores in 2-0 win over Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone signed off their season in style with a third post-split Premiership win.

After Drey Wright had put the Perth side in front with a clinical first half finish, Saints fans were treated to Chris Kane’s first goal in 17 months from the penalty spot.

With the game safe, there was a late cameo for club legend, Murray Davidson, making his last appearance in blue and white after 14 years at McDiarmid Park.

Key moments

There haven’t been enough fast starts this season for the home team but this was definitely one.

Once Alex Mitchell, in for Andy Considine who picked up an injury in the warm-up, was patched up after a nasty-looking clash with James Penrice, Saints found their rhythm early in the contest.

Wright came close with a shot on the angle after getting put through by Cammy Macpherson.

He was on the right side of the box for that effort but found himself more central when Ryan McGowan headed a ball over the Livingston defence to set-up the opportunity for the opening goal.

It was Wright’s seventh of the season.

That Saints didn’t go into the half-time break more than a goal up would have been their only frustration.

That Wright didn’t double their lead on 64 minutes was a mystery.

He missed an open goal from all of about three yards after Graham Carey crossed from the left.

Wright and Saints weren’t made to rue that miss of the season as a few minutes later, Kane, on for Stevie May, tucked away a penalty after James Brown was tripped by Penrice.

Carey missed another sitter on 85 minutes, stabbing a back post shot wide with his left foot when a right foot effort was required.

There was just enough time left to get Davidson onto the pitch.

The fans’ favourite got the biggest cheer of the day on the 90th minute and was handed the captain’s armband by Liam Gordon.

Saints’ star man – Ryan McGowan

That the season has ended and supporters will still be unsure what the Australian international’s best position if speaks to how impressive he’s been in his first campaign in Perth.

Had he not missed a sizeable chunk of the season through injury, McGowan would have been a player of the year contender.

He was very good in the holding midfield role again in this one – particularly in the first half – breaking up play and swiftly turning defence into attack.

There was even an overhead kick on target that forced an early save out of Jack Hamilton.

Player ratings

Sinclair 6, Brown 7, Gordon 7, Mitchell 7, Montgomery 7, Wright 7 (Phillips 4), MacPherson 6 (Wotherspoon 4), McGowan 7, Carey 6, Ballantyne 7 (Davidson 4), May 6 (Kane 6).

Manager under the microscope

Had it not been for Considine’s injury after the team lines were named, Steven MacLean would have fielded the same outfield 10 for three games in succession.

The 4-1-4-1 system has worked well in the main and it will be interesting to see if Saints start next season with that formation.

That’s for another day.

As far as the end of this season is concerned, MacLean has every right to be hugely satisfied with what he’s seen from his players since he took over from Callum Davidson.

Their post-split record was won three, drew one, lost one. Impressive.