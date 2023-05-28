Tayside Tory’s U-turn after insisting glass must be included in Deposit Return Scheme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Conservative MSP who said glass should be included in a Scottish recycling scheme has defended a U-turn after the UK government vetoed the proposal.

Maurice Golden, from Dundee, previously said the delayed Deposit Return Scheme must cover glass to be done “properly”.

Four years later, the UK Tory government has refused to green-light the full Scottish plan.

Instead, Westminster stepped into the devolved legislation to maintain a level playing field with England and Northern Irish proposals due in the next few years.

Westminster is starting to block us at every turn. – Lorna Slater

Wales still plans to include glass, sparking another round of arguments about “respect” for devolution.

Mr Golden, who represents the North East region, defended his revised opinion, saying: “Since the position four years ago what we’ve seen is that industry has lost support for the scheme in Scotland.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned and ultimately what I’m proposing is that we salvage the scheme.

“I think from listening to businesses that unfortunately does not include glass at this stage.”

He also said: “The reality is the SNP-Greens have made such a mess of things that the current scheme is unrecognisable from the one envisaged four years ago.”

The Green MSP in charge of the Scottish scheme accused the UK Government of blocking Holyrood at every turn.

Lorna Slater said: “We should absolutely be using the powers of devolution to prevent waste and litter, to tackle environmental issues and social issues. That’s what it’s for.

“Westminster is starting to block us at every turn, on equalities issues, on environmental issues, this is a disastrous way forward and is disrespectful to Scotland.”

Letter to Humza Yousaf

The latest development to the delayed project came on Friday night when the UK Government wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf.

He was told that for the scheme to go ahead it could only include plastic bottles, and aluminium and steel cans.

The Scottish Government had been forced to ask for an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act because of the divergence with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said the feuding governments are not helping business.

“Businesses have already made hundreds of millions of investments already,” she said.

“They need certainty from the Scottish Government, not dithering.”

The SNP’s Keith Brown said devolution is under attack.

“This is being presented as an agreement from the UK government- this is dishonest,” he said.

“The Tories have created a poison pill to shamelessly undermine Scotland’s DRS Legislation. It is even doubtful whether they truly want to see it enacted.”

A UK Government spokesman said it is upholding the UK’s “internal market” while listening to business concerns.

“Deposit Return Schemes need to be consistent across the UK and this is the best way to provide a simple and effective system,” the government said.