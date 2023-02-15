Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’ By Chloe Burrell February 15 2023, 12.11pm Updated: February 15 2023, 1.40pm 1 Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits which produces Redcastle Gin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Beer sales recover at Heineken amid strong growth in Asia Hargreaves Lansdown cautions over ‘low investor confidence’ What does the latest fall in inflation mean for families and the wider economy? Musk ‘demanded Twitter tweak site to better promote his tweets’ Barclays shares tumble after annual profits fall Inflation falls to five-month low, but cost pressures remain intense Dunelm sees profits drop amid surging cost pressures Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year Barclays profits slide but income boosted by higher interest rates Inflation eases back again to 10.1% as air fares and fuel costs come down Most Read 1 Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’ 2 Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat 3 Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister 4 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa on what fans can expect during Tayside and Fife… 5 Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales 6 Alan Livingstone obituary: Dundee minister and former Perth councillor 7 Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown 8 Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing 9 Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife 10 ‘Missing’ Glenrothes public artworks found… in council storage facility More from The Courier New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project' KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell - it's still complicated... Latest phase of 700 houses in Scone North development revealed Alex Salmond says he 'feels for' Nicola Sturgeon on resignation day Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93 Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing Dundee United handed double selection boost ahead of crunch St Johnstone showdown Broughty Ferry man denies trans-Atlantic sex pic blackmail plot Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and Angus New drinks firm East Neuk Spirit set to launch ‘stripped back’ spiced rum as lifelong friends bring first bottles to market Graham Carey will be a ‘big player’ for St Johnstone again as Callum Davidson reveals Nicky Clark chances of facing old club Dundee United Dundee-trained artist Frank To ‘very honoured’ his work has been purchased by the University of Cambridge Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in TV series Most Commented 1 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 4 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 5 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 6 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 7 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 8 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre 9 Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished 10 Manifesto: Dundee 'institution' to close this weekend after 37 years