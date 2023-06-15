Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls

Police have paid tribute to the bravery of those who came forward and helped bring Peter Buller to justice.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Peter Buller was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh
A Fife man who raped six women has been ordered to serve at least 12 years behind bars.

Peter Buller was convicted of a string of offences dating back to 1984.

They included sex attacks on young girls, and took place across Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Renfrewshire.

His youngest victim was just 12.

Police have paid tribute to the bravery of those who came forward and helped bring Buller to justice.

Threats to kill after police call

The 58-year-old, from Kennoway, was found guilty after a trial.

He physically assaulted his first victim at various addresses over a span of almost 10 years from May 1984.

He also raped her on various occasions while she was asleep, and also pinned her down.

Peter Buller. Image: Police Scotland

He also indecently assaulted her on an occasion between 1988 and 1993, and locked her in a property against her will.

He threatened to kill her or her children after she made a statement to police about one of the attacks, in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Indecent assault

In June or July 1987 he indecently assaulted a second woman by trying to put his hands under her skirt, and in 1991 he raped a third woman at an address in Renfrewshire.

He raped her again at an address in Perth and Kinross at some point in 1992.

That same year he indecently assaulted a fourth woman.

He used lewd and libidinous behaviour towards two girls, one aged 12 and the other aged 12 or 13, in 1994 and 2013.

He raped the younger girl when she was 14.

Life-long restriction

Buller raped another girl on various occasions from 2010, when she was 13, to 2012, attempted to rape her in 2010 and 2011, and physically assaulted her over a period of 13 years.

He raped another teenager when she was 14 or 15, and a 16-year-old girl was raped in a car at a location near Kelty.

Edinburgh High Court.
Buller was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On various occasions between 2010 and 2014 he made repeated sexual comments towards one of his teenage victims and threatened another as recently as 2020.

Buller, of Leven Road, Kennoway was also convicted of neglecting six children at addresses in Fife and Perth and Kinross between 1994 and 2020 by allowing them to be in an unhygienic and unsafe environment.

Judge Lord Lake placed him on a life-long restriction order, with a punishment part of 12 years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Praise for brave victims

Speaking after sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Detective Constable Karen Nairn said: “Peter Buller is facing the consequences of his actions as he begins his prison term.

“The victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the terrible abuse they suffered. I hope knowing Buller is now behind bars offers them some solace as they move forward with their lives.”

She said: “We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse.

“We will use all available resources to find and arrest the abusers, no matter how much time has passed.

“I would urge anyone who is a victim of abuse to speak to police in the knowledge they will be fully supported.”

