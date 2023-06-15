Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls

A Fife man who raped six women has been ordered to serve at least 12 years behind bars.

Peter Buller was convicted of a string of offences dating back to 1984.

They included sex attacks on young girls, and took place across Fife, Perth and Kinross, and Renfrewshire.

His youngest victim was just 12.

Police have paid tribute to the bravery of those who came forward and helped bring Buller to justice.

Threats to kill after police call

The 58-year-old, from Kennoway, was found guilty after a trial.

He physically assaulted his first victim at various addresses over a span of almost 10 years from May 1984.

He also raped her on various occasions while she was asleep, and also pinned her down.

He also indecently assaulted her on an occasion between 1988 and 1993, and locked her in a property against her will.

He threatened to kill her or her children after she made a statement to police about one of the attacks, in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Indecent assault

In June or July 1987 he indecently assaulted a second woman by trying to put his hands under her skirt, and in 1991 he raped a third woman at an address in Renfrewshire.

He raped her again at an address in Perth and Kinross at some point in 1992.

That same year he indecently assaulted a fourth woman.

He used lewd and libidinous behaviour towards two girls, one aged 12 and the other aged 12 or 13, in 1994 and 2013.

He raped the younger girl when she was 14.

Life-long restriction

Buller raped another girl on various occasions from 2010, when she was 13, to 2012, attempted to rape her in 2010 and 2011, and physically assaulted her over a period of 13 years.

He raped another teenager when she was 14 or 15, and a 16-year-old girl was raped in a car at a location near Kelty.

On various occasions between 2010 and 2014 he made repeated sexual comments towards one of his teenage victims and threatened another as recently as 2020.

Buller, of Leven Road, Kennoway was also convicted of neglecting six children at addresses in Fife and Perth and Kinross between 1994 and 2020 by allowing them to be in an unhygienic and unsafe environment.

Judge Lord Lake placed him on a life-long restriction order, with a punishment part of 12 years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Praise for brave victims

Speaking after sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Detective Constable Karen Nairn said: “Peter Buller is facing the consequences of his actions as he begins his prison term.

“The victims have been incredibly strong in coming forward and disclosing the terrible abuse they suffered. I hope knowing Buller is now behind bars offers them some solace as they move forward with their lives.”

She said: “We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse.

“We will use all available resources to find and arrest the abusers, no matter how much time has passed.

“I would urge anyone who is a victim of abuse to speak to police in the knowledge they will be fully supported.”

