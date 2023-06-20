Ross Docherty says Dundee United need a ‘team of leaders’ as new Tannadice star cites Premiership transfer interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty says Dundee United need a ‘team of leaders’ as new Tannadice star cites Premiership transfer interest

Docherty has penned a two-year deal with United to become Jim Goodwin's first summer signing after leaving Partick Thistle.

By Ewan Smith
Ross Docherty has joined Dundee United from Partick Thistle. Image: Dundee United FC.

Ross Docherty has outlined the need for Dundee United to build a team of leaders to try and secure a return to the Premiership.

Docherty became United’s first summer signing on Monday as he penned a two-year deal after leaving Partick Thistle.

And the ex-Thistle captain believes United will need 11 skippers every game if they are to win the Championship title.

Docherty agonisingly missed out on promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs last year as Partick surrendered a 3-0 aggregate lead to lose 5-4 on penalties.

Ross Docherty tackles Dundee’s Max Anderson during his Partick Thistle days. Image: SNS

That was a bitter end to a gallant effort from Docherty and co but he believes Partick showed leadership throughout their promotion bid.

“You need leadership to win any game,” Docherty told DUTV after signing.

“If you are going to challenge and go where the club wants to go again then that will be huge.

“Leadership is not just about myself or one or two others. It has to be as a group.

“If we get that then we have good players who can go and do things to win games.

“With Thistle last year, we got to the play off final with leaders.

“I hope we can add a bit of quality here but also know that when the chips are down we can stand up and be counted.

“Going forward, we’ll need that. The club as a whole needs that.

“Hopefully we can add one or two and the boys who are still here can step up to the plate.”

Ross Docherty sold on Dundee United move by Jim Goodwin

Meanwhile, Docherty says the pull of playing for Jim Goodwin convinced him that his future was at Tannadice.

Docherty netted seven times in 45 games for Partick last season and was a popular figure with the fans.

He was coveted by other sides and claims there was interest from the Premiership.

Ross Docherty says Jim Goodwin convinced him to make the move to Dundee United. Image: SNS

But after speaking to Goodwin, there was only ever going to be one choice for the midfield general.

Docherty, 30, added: “There was a bit of interest from the league above but I wanted to come here to take the club up.

“I think that’s where the club should be and I’d like to test myself at that level.

“The initial pull for coming here was that it’s a huge club.

“I had a good chat with the manager and that got me interested straight away.

Ross Docherty was a popular figure at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“I spoke to players who have worked with him in the past and they had good things to say about him.

“That had a big effect. He said all the right things to me on the phone.

“There’s a good team here with a good manager, surrounded by good professionals.”

