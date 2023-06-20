Ross Docherty says Dundee United need a ‘team of leaders’ as new Tannadice star cites Premiership transfer interest

Ross Docherty has outlined the need for Dundee United to build a team of leaders to try and secure a return to the Premiership.

Docherty became United’s first summer signing on Monday as he penned a two-year deal after leaving Partick Thistle.

And the ex-Thistle captain believes United will need 11 skippers every game if they are to win the Championship title.

Docherty agonisingly missed out on promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs last year as Partick surrendered a 3-0 aggregate lead to lose 5-4 on penalties.

That was a bitter end to a gallant effort from Docherty and co but he believes Partick showed leadership throughout their promotion bid.

“You need leadership to win any game,” Docherty told DUTV after signing.

“If you are going to challenge and go where the club wants to go again then that will be huge.

“Leadership is not just about myself or one or two others. It has to be as a group.

“If we get that then we have good players who can go and do things to win games.

“With Thistle last year, we got to the play off final with leaders.

“I hope we can add a bit of quality here but also know that when the chips are down we can stand up and be counted.

“Going forward, we’ll need that. The club as a whole needs that.

“Hopefully we can add one or two and the boys who are still here can step up to the plate.”

Ross Docherty sold on Dundee United move by Jim Goodwin

Meanwhile, Docherty says the pull of playing for Jim Goodwin convinced him that his future was at Tannadice.

Docherty netted seven times in 45 games for Partick last season and was a popular figure with the fans.

He was coveted by other sides and claims there was interest from the Premiership.

But after speaking to Goodwin, there was only ever going to be one choice for the midfield general.

Docherty, 30, added: “There was a bit of interest from the league above but I wanted to come here to take the club up.

“I think that’s where the club should be and I’d like to test myself at that level.

“The initial pull for coming here was that it’s a huge club.

“I had a good chat with the manager and that got me interested straight away.

“I spoke to players who have worked with him in the past and they had good things to say about him.

“That had a big effect. He said all the right things to me on the phone.

“There’s a good team here with a good manager, surrounded by good professionals.”