Fife-based Miss Scotland faces police probe over ‘disturbance and hate crime’ at rugby event

Police are investigating claims that Fife-based Miss Scotland was involved in a disturbance and a hate crime at a rugby event.

Lucy Sophia Thomson, from Crossford, was allegedly ejected from an event in Edinburgh on Saturday.

It has now emerged that police are investigating complaints made against her at the Edinburgh City 7s event.

An eyewitness told the Daily Record: “I recognised her from school. We had clocked her earlier in the day, we knew she was there.

‘A lot of people saw it’

“A lot of people saw it and filmed it – you couldn’t not see it happening.

“She’s meant to be an ambassador for Scotland. If this was just some other person nobody would care but in that context it’s different.”

The incident is believed to have taken place between her and members of security staff.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9pm on Saturday, we received a report of a disturbance and a hate crime at Peffermill Road in Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Scottish Fashion Association ‘aware’ of incident involving Lucy Sophia Thomson

The former Dollar Academy pupil is founder of the Scottish Fashion Association (SFA).

According to its website, its aims include “(driving) diversity and inclusion within the fashion industry”.

It says its committee representatives “aim to address the challenges that the fashion communities face such as racism, sexism and gender inequality”.

A statement on the SFA Instagram page said: “SFA are aware of the incident on June 17 2023.

“We are treating this matter exceptionally seriously, and will provide an update in due course.

“We are currently responding to each and every message.”

Miss Scotland vowed to be ‘great ambassador’

After being crowned Miss Scotland last July, Ms Thomson told The Courier how she aimed to be a “great ambassador” for the country.

She said: “All I will say is, I aim high in everything I do and will be a great ambassador for the country.

“(It is) a role I will complete with the biggest smile on my face throughout the year.”

The Courier has been unable to reach Ms Thomson for comment on the allegations.

The security firm involved, organisers of the rugby event and Miss Scotland organisers have also not commented on the incident.