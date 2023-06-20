Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland

Crimes including car theft, sexual assault and fire-raising contributed to a big rise over the past 10 years.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee has the highest crime rate in Scotland.

Dundee is the worst area in Scotland for crime as official figures revealed the number of offences increased significantly over the past decade.

An annual report from the Scottish Government showed 12,547 recorded crimes in the city over the past year.

That means 849 offences were committed for every 10,000 residents in the city, putting Dundee comfortably ahead of second-placed Glasgow.

According to the latest figures, the number of crimes logged by police in Dundee has increased by more than 1,000 in the past decade.

That’s despite national trends indicating criminal offences across Scotland as a whole have gone down in recent years.

In Dundee, there was a notable rise in the number of people committing fraud and stealing cars.

Fire-raising incidents have seen a large increase compared to 10 years ago.

Recorded sex crimes fell compared with last year but have increased by more than 100 in the past decade.

Earlier in June, it was warned car crimes in Dundee are mostly being committed by the same people due to lenient justice rules for under 25s.

Car crimes have gone up significantly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Last Halloween, residents in Kirkton were left in shock after the area was gripped by riots which saw fireworks thrown at police and a school smashed up.

Seven council areas get worse

Dundee was one of seven Scottish council areas where recorded crime has gone up in the past 10 years as numbers fall elsewhere.

In Aberdeen, 651 offences were carried out per every 10,000 residents in the city.

Edinburgh fared slightly better as police recorded 611 crimes under the same metric over the past 12 months.

In Fife, 549 offences were logged for every 10,000 locals, putting it just slightly above the national average.

By contrast, Perth and Kinross was one of the safest areas in Scotland according to the latest statistics.

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene said: “The SNP should be ashamed of their record on crime.”

