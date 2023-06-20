Dundee tops list of recorded crime in Scotland

Dundee is the worst area in Scotland for crime as official figures revealed the number of offences increased significantly over the past decade.

An annual report from the Scottish Government showed 12,547 recorded crimes in the city over the past year.

That means 849 offences were committed for every 10,000 residents in the city, putting Dundee comfortably ahead of second-placed Glasgow.

According to the latest figures, the number of crimes logged by police in Dundee has increased by more than 1,000 in the past decade.

That’s despite national trends indicating criminal offences across Scotland as a whole have gone down in recent years.

In Dundee, there was a notable rise in the number of people committing fraud and stealing cars.

Fire-raising incidents have seen a large increase compared to 10 years ago.

Recorded sex crimes fell compared with last year but have increased by more than 100 in the past decade.

Earlier in June, it was warned car crimes in Dundee are mostly being committed by the same people due to lenient justice rules for under 25s.

Last Halloween, residents in Kirkton were left in shock after the area was gripped by riots which saw fireworks thrown at police and a school smashed up.

Seven council areas get worse

Dundee was one of seven Scottish council areas where recorded crime has gone up in the past 10 years as numbers fall elsewhere.

In Aberdeen, 651 offences were carried out per every 10,000 residents in the city.

Edinburgh fared slightly better as police recorded 611 crimes under the same metric over the past 12 months.

In Fife, 549 offences were logged for every 10,000 locals, putting it just slightly above the national average.

By contrast, Perth and Kinross was one of the safest areas in Scotland according to the latest statistics.

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene said: “The SNP should be ashamed of their record on crime.”