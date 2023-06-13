Vehicle crime in Dundee mostly committed by 15 people, police chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Vehicle crime in Dundee mostly committed by 15 people, police chief warns

Car crimes in Dundee are being committed by a group of 15 people and police cannot tackle the issue fully due to their age, according to Tayside’s divisional commander.

By Isla Glen
A torched car at Dundee's Caird Park.
A torched car at Dundee's Caird Park.

Controversial sentencing guidelines for under 25s mean Dundee police are “limited” in their ability to tackle a car crime wave – despite knowing 15 repeat offenders are responsible.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, of Police Scotland, made the “astonishing” admission amid new figures showing vehicle crimes, such as car thefts or break-ins, increased by 25% between January and March in the city.

A new report to councillors shows 219 crimes involving vehicles were recorded in that period – up from 174 the previous three months.

That included 60 vehicles being stolen and 151 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

A car that was stolen and dumped in Dundee last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sentencing guidelines introduced last year mean under 25s must be treated as young offenders – with rehabilitation rather than punishment the primary consideration.

Chief Superintendent Davison said: “It remains the case that Police Scotland are limited in their ability to tackle repeat offending for acquisitive crime, particularly in respect of perpetrators under the age of 25 years.

“The remand of perpetrators within this age group in respect of crimes of dishonesty is not supported by national criminal justice strategy.”

He added that some of the repeat offenders are routinely reported for breach of court orders when arrested for new crimes.

Local MSPs demand answers

Local MSPs have called for the Scottish Government to provide answers.

Dundee-based Tory MSP Maurice Golden said: “The SNP-Green government has long been accused of being a soft touch on justice issues.

“These astonishing remarks prove that to be the case.

“The destruction and misery caused by criminals like these should be dealt with severely, and police officers should be fully supported in doing so.

“Instead, we have a Scottish Government undermining their work at every turn.”

Dundee-based Tory MSP Maurice Golden.

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland,  said: “A justice system that is unable to deal with repeat offenders who are known to police is a justice system that is not functioning.

“Law abiding citizens will be aghast at these comments from the police who feel powerless to put a stop to rampant criminality.

“The Scottish Government must urgently explain what will have to change in order to turn the system around so that it can protect local people.”

Dundee vehicle crime above average

Chief Superintendent Davison said that the 15 core offenders are all under 25 and mostly reside in the Dundee area, despite committing crimes on a Tayside-wide scale.

He added that it is not uncommon for up to eight premises to be targeted per night and that most taken vehicles are used to ‘joyride’ and assist in further crimes.

In the last quarter, the police have used forensics and CCTV to arrest and report ten of the group for these types of offences.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison.

Dundee has a much higher rate of vehicle crime than the rest of Scotland.

In 2022/23, a total of 56.92 crimes were recorded per 10,000 of the population in Dundee – compared with a Scottish average of just 21.32.

The number was also well above those recorded in Perth and Kinross and Angus, at 13.43 and 19.88 respectively.

New sentencing guidelines for under 25s

The Sentencing Young People guideline was approved by the High Court and came into force in January.

It made rehabilitation rather than punishment a primary consideration when sentencing young offenders, following an “individualistic approach” recommended by the Scottish Sentencing Council.

New sentencing guidelines for under 25s came into force in January.

The guidelines have proved controversial, with Hamilton man Sean Hogg being given a 270-hour community payback sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl in a park.

This sentence was widely condemned, including by the young victim and rape campaigners.

The judge, Lord Lake, said he took Hogg’s age into account when sentencing him and added that if the defendant had been over 25 when he committed the offence he would have imposed a four or five-year jail sentence.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Rapist Morgan Prior slipped through the net to work with Angus schoolchildren. Image: Facebook.
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Jeffrey Addai-Peprah with his McManus Prize certificate in Dundee City Chambers.
St John's High pupil Jeffrey parked football ambition to study medicine - and his…
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
Penguin statues in Dundee's Nethergate.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee's public art is there for all of us to enjoy
Sean McGovern is missing from HMP Castle Huntly. Image: Police Scotland.
Police search for missing Castle Huntly prisoner
Former Forthill school lollipop man Fred Black has died.
Fred Black: Former Broughty Ferry lollipop man dies aged 91
A car burnt out after being stolen and dumped in a field
Top cop reveals why police are 'limited' in tackling Dundee car crimes
South Road Dundee where a hit and run left a teenager needing hospital treatment.
Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Tay Road Bridge roadworks live traffic camera Picture shows; Tay Road Bridge roadworks live traffic camera. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera
2

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]