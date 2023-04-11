Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed for money crimes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed for money crimes?

Labour veteran Margaret Curran has questioned why a child rapist was spared jail.

Child rapist Sean Hogg. Image: Vic Rodrick.
Justin Bowie
By Justin Bowie

Labour veteran Margaret Curran has questioned why a child rapist was spared jail while a former SNP MP was given a prison term for embezzlement.

Sean Hogg, 21, was handed a community payback order for raping a 13-year-old girl several times in a Dalkeith park five years ago.

By contrast, Fife-born Natalie McGarry was given a 20-month jail term as punishment for stealing funds from SNP and independence groups.

Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry. Image: PA.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf and justice chief Angela Constance are facing questions over whether current procedures are fit for purpose.

Demands for SNP intervention

Ex-Labour politician Ms Curran, who served in both Holyrood and Westminster, raised concerns over Mr Hogg’s sentence on social media.

She tweeted: “Given she defeated me I am no fan of Natalie McGarry but how can she go to prison for stealing about £25,000 yet a child rapist gets community service.”

Labour veteran Margaret Curran. Image: PA.

Former communities minister Ms Curran accused Ms Constance and Mr Yousaf of “hiding” and a “dereliction of duty”.

She said “When it comes to something as fundamental as child rape, the fact they haven’t responded, even having signalled an understanding of the concerns, is a dereliction of duty.

“I think Angela Constance and Humza Yousaf are going into hiding a bit.

“They’ve taken their eye completely off the ball.”

Ms Curran said Ms McGarry’s jail term struck her as particularly harsh when compared with Mr Hogg being allowed to walk free.

She said: “Natalie McGarry was horrible to me. She justified me getting harassed on the street. I’m not doing this because I think she’s a poor soul.

“I just thought, this is crazy. This offends my sense of right and wrong.”

How did a child rapist avoid jail?

Legal experts and the wider public were stunned when Mr Hogg was ordered to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work instead of a term behind bars.

Under new guidelines, judges are urged to avoid putting criminals aged under 25 in prison unless absolutely necessary.

Lord Lake, who sentenced Mr Hogg, said he would have been jailed for four or five years had he been older.

He told him: “You are a first offender with no previous history of prison – you are 21 and were 17 at the time.

“Prison does not lead me to believe this will contribute to your rehabilitation.”

Crucially the guidelines would not have prevented the judge from sending Mr Hogg to jail had he deemed it suitable.

Top lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Top lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “Sentencing guidelines are exactly what they say they are. They are guidelines.

“There was nothing I could read that would have precluded the judge in the case from imposing a custodial sentence.

“I have never in over two decades in the courts heard of an individual not receiving a custodial sentence for rape.”

Is SNP intervention appropriate?

When questioned, Mr Yousaf said he had to be “careful” over any comments he makes in case there is an appeal.

He said: “I can understand the concern people have raised.

“I also have to be quite careful. Ministers – most certainly the first minister – shouldn’t intervene in sentencing decisions.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Legal expert Mr Anwar agreed politicians should not meddle in verdicts passed down by the courts.

He said: “I would be against justice ministers or politicians intervening.

“It’s a matter for the Crown Office, more so, as in what do they intend to do? Do they intend to appeal? And if not, why not?”

Mr Anwar added: “Within most democratic justice systems, you have an independent judiciary, you have an independent prosecution, and you have an independent defence.

“I don’t particularly want to go down the route where you have home secretaries and prime ministers jumping in every five minutes.”

New SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: Scottish Government.

But Ms Curran insisted there is more the Scottish Government must do given they are responsible for managing the justice system.

She said: “I understand there are legal processes which are separate from political concerns, and they’ve got to respect that, but I don’t think that lets them off the hook.”

The Scottish Tories have slammed Mr Hogg’s “outrageous” sentence and demanded Ms Constance review current guidelines.

Guideline review

A Scottish Sentencing Council spokesperson said: “The council cannot comment on particular cases which are always a matter for the judge.

“The Sentencing Young People guideline has been approved by the High Court. It is based on robust, independently-assessed evidence from around the world.

“Sentencing guidelines are not binding. Where appropriate a judge can decide not to follow a guideline, but must give their reasons.

“The council is currently developing a guideline on sentencing rape offences. This will include a full public consultation.”

A spokesperson for the Judicial Office for Scotland said: “Judges always carefully consider the facts that are presented to the court, and always take into account the unique factors of each case.”

