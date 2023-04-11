Owner’s disbelief as £42k vehicle ‘torched by vandals’ in Dundee

A Dundee business owner has described his shock as vandals torched a £42,000 vehicle.

The flatbed lorry was parked in the Whitfield area of Dundee when it was set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A police investigation is now under way.

The vehicle is owned by Gowrie Contracts, which specialises in asbestos removal, demolition and full building strip-outs.

Director Martin Henderson said: “It’s our newest vehicle at just six months old and vital for the business. We use it for transporting equipment to and from sites as well as removing waste.

“The flatbed was parked in Clifden Blue Court, near one of our employee’s premises. The alarm was raised by a neighbour.

“We have trackers in our vehicles and that went dead at 2.48am.

“It was collected by Ninewells Garage who said they think someone has poured fuel over the windscreen and bonnet and set it alight.”

Dundee vehicle torched

While the lorry was fully insured, Mr Henderson said there would be a cost to the business.

With the vehicle out of action, it is taking the firm longer to set up and complete jobs with vans.

Gowrie Contracts, which has 28 staff, have had to pay an excess and face higher insurance premiums in the future.

Mr Henderson adds: “We are struggling a bit now as this is our main vehicle down. Our other vehicle is working in Dumfries. We’ve having to do everything with vans, which takes more time.

“The insurance will cover most things, apart from the excess, but now no doubt our premiums will go up next year.

“I heard about it on Sunday and my reaction is one of disbelief.

“I can’t believe people would want to do that – it’s an act of vandalism.

“If this had been another business then it might have meant people lost their jobs. These vandals don’t think of the consequences this has on a local business.

“We already pay a six-figure sum for insurance. Increasing premiums will be another cost for us at the end of the day. This is not OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Saturday, April 8, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Clifden Blue Court, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”