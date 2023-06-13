Revealed: Paedophile Fife Scout leader’s ‘sorry letter’ to ‘sickened’ abuse victim

A sexual abuse victim says he was “sickened” by an “apology letter” from his Scout leader after the paedophile was jailed for his shocking crimes.

John Somerville was sent down for 45 months and put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely for indecently assaulting two 14-year-old boys and using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 13-year-old in the 1990s.

Somerville, now 57, of Greenwell Park, Glenrothes, regularly fondled and performed sex acts on one of the boys on camping trips and in his vehicle.

He incited him to touch his penis for a “dare” during one sick game.

On one trip the youngster tried to tell Somerville he was “going off the rails” due to the abuse but the dirty Scoutmaster’s response was to perform a sex act on him and tell him it was obvious he enjoyed it.

The abuse went on for two years.

Somerville’s jailing came a few days before it emerged more than £6 million has reportedly been paid out in the last 10 years to people who were abused in the Scouts.

After Somerville was jailed on June 8, one of his victim’s was passed a letter written by his abuser two days before, which he told The Courier he would burn.

However, he has revealed he decided to read it first but was left “sickened by the fact he only did that on what I believe was his lawyer’s instruction”.

The man – who asked to remain anonymous – said there was nothing in the letter that was personal to him and the prosecutor had to rifle through others in a pile to find his.

He said: “I have no doubt in my mind the letters he wrote to the other boys will contain exactly the same content.

“He says he encouraged the abuse – he can’t even accept he committed the abuse.

“There is nothing personal here at all – this was simply a tick box exercise for his defence”.

Taking back control

The man said he was told by the prosecutor the sheriff had read and approved the letter before it was handed out and he believes writing “sorry letters” two days before sentencing had probably “added fuel to the fire and annoyed” the sheriff.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Gilchrist told Somerville during his sentencing he may have expressed remorse in court but this was not clear from his social work report.

Somerville’s victim said: “I am glad the sheriff saw right through him.

“He manipulated us as kids and still tried to fool others.

“It didn’t work this time and I get to take back some control.”

The man added: “I had said the day I received it (the letter) I was going to burn it and I will.

“The reason I chose to read it first was so that I didn’t have questions or regrets moving forward.

“I am glad I did as this has completely confirmed the kind of person he is.

“He holds no remorse and genuine regret”.

Other victims

The man, now aged 40, said he decided to speak to police in the summer of 2020 after Somerville phoned him to try to persuade him to be part of his defence.

He claimed Somerville alluded to the sexual abuse of someone else to suggest what was done to him was not abuse.

He believes to this day Somerville “used” him to target others because he was “accepting” of it.

He now sees a counsellor due to the long-lasting psychological impact of that thought but recognises no child instigates abuse.

Second offence

The court heard previously a 13-year-old boy was given alcohol on a camping trip and recalled playing games which involved some of the Scouts ending up naked.

On another trip he remembers older Scouts being given alcohol and a “dice game” which involved them walking round a camp fire with trousers at their ankles and kissing others on the mouth and body.

On one occasion Somerville licked the boy’s genital area and induced him to reciprocate.

He also once made the boy do naked press-ups.

Somerville indecently assaulted another 14-year-old by inducing him to pull his lower clothing down to expose his penis and licked the boy’s naked genital area.

The court heard the boy wet himself and left Somerville’s home feeling ashamed.

The offending against his three victims took place between June 1996 and February 1999.

It was the second time he has been convicted for abusing Scouts, having been sentenced to 300 hours of community service the first time.