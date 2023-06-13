Revealed: Paedophile Fife Scout leader’s ‘sorry letter’ to ‘sickened’ abuse victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Paedophile Fife Scout leader’s ‘sorry letter’ to ‘sickened’ abuse victim

John Somerville's letter showed no contrition, his victim said.

By Jamie McKenzie
Paedophile Scoutmaster John Somerville. Image: Supplied.

A sexual abuse victim says he was “sickened” by an “apology letter” from his Scout leader after the paedophile was jailed for his shocking crimes.

John Somerville was sent down for 45 months and put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely for indecently assaulting two 14-year-old boys and using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 13-year-old in the 1990s.

Somerville, now 57, of Greenwell Park, Glenrothes, regularly fondled and performed sex acts on one of the boys on camping trips and in his vehicle.

He incited him to touch his penis for a “dare” during one sick game.

On one trip the youngster tried to tell Somerville he was “going off the rails” due to the abuse but the dirty Scoutmaster’s response was to perform a sex act on him and tell him it was obvious he enjoyed it.

The abuse went on for two years.

Somerville’s jailing came a few days before it emerged more than £6 million has reportedly been paid out in the last 10 years to people who were abused in the Scouts.

Predatory Scoutmaster John Somerville was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

After Somerville was jailed on June 8, one of his victim’s was passed a letter written by his abuser two days before, which he told The Courier he would burn.

However, he has revealed he decided to read it first but was left “sickened by the fact he only did that on what I believe was his lawyer’s instruction”.

The man – who asked to remain anonymous – said there was nothing in the letter that was personal to him and the prosecutor had to rifle through others in a pile to find his.

He said: “I have no doubt in my mind the letters he wrote to the other boys will contain exactly the same content.

“He says he encouraged the abuse – he can’t even accept he committed the abuse.

“There is nothing personal here at all – this was simply a tick box exercise for his defence”.

Taking back control

The man said he was told by the prosecutor the sheriff had read and approved the letter before it was handed out and he believes writing “sorry letters” two days before sentencing had probably “added fuel to the fire and annoyed” the sheriff.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Gilchrist told Somerville during his sentencing he may have expressed remorse in court but this was not clear from his social work report.

Fife paedophile Scoutmaster John Somerville. Image: Police Scotland.

Somerville’s victim said: “I am glad the sheriff saw right through him.

“He manipulated us as kids and still tried to fool others.

“It didn’t work this time and I get to take back some control.”

The man added: “I had said the day I received it (the letter) I was going to burn it and I will.

“The reason I chose to read it first was so that I didn’t have questions or regrets moving forward.

“I am glad I did as this has completely confirmed the kind of person he is.

“He holds no remorse and genuine regret”.

Other victims

The man, now aged 40, said he decided to speak to police in the summer of 2020 after Somerville phoned him to try to persuade him to be part of his defence.

He claimed Somerville alluded to the sexual abuse of someone else to suggest what was done to him was not abuse.

He believes to this day Somerville “used” him to target others because he was “accepting” of it.

He now sees a counsellor due to the long-lasting psychological impact of that thought but recognises no child instigates abuse.

Second offence

The court heard previously a 13-year-old boy was given alcohol on a camping trip and recalled playing games which involved some of the Scouts ending up naked.

On another trip he remembers older Scouts being given alcohol and a “dice game” which involved them walking round a camp fire with trousers at their ankles and kissing others on the mouth and body.

On one occasion Somerville licked the boy’s genital area and induced him to reciprocate.

He also once made the boy do naked press-ups.

John Somerville. Image: Facebook.

Somerville indecently assaulted another 14-year-old by inducing him to pull his lower clothing down to expose his penis and licked the boy’s naked genital area.

The court heard the boy wet himself and left Somerville’s home feeling ashamed.

The offending against his three victims took place between June 1996 and February 1999.

It was the second time he has been convicted for abusing Scouts, having been sentenced to 300 hours of community service the first time.

