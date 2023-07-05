St Johnstone pull Melker Hallberg deal off table as Steven MacLean reveals half-time warning v Dunfermline

Melker Hallberg will not be returning to St Johnstone.

The Perth side made the Swedish star an offer for next season and afforded him time to consider his options.

But manager Steven MacLean revealed the indecisive midfielder’s time is up.

He told Saints TV: “Melker’s a ‘no’ now so we’re moving on from that.

“I spoke to Melker [on Monday] and said I need a decision [by Tuesday].

“That’s a ‘no’ so we’re moving forward.”

A youthful Saints side drew with Dunfermline in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night, but had to fight back after falling behind.

A superb Graham Carey strike levelled the scores and, in the aftermath, Saints – who had been second best early on at East End Park – improved substantially.

It may only have been a friendly, but the manager revealed he let his players know at half-time that the lackadaisical way they started the game was unacceptable.

Half-time warning

He said: “The first 25 minutes we were poor and I let them know at half-time that my team doesn’t play like that.

“From the six games we had at the end of the season, they know how I want to play .

“I just said that if they don’t do it then I won’t have it because I won’t have me being represented by a team like that, that’s passive and doesn’t do the basics well.

“But after that, we were fine. And it’s about minutes in the legs as well.”