Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday

Fife residents will get a rare chance to view the famous Red Arrows as they fly over the region on Wednesday.

The RAF’s aerobatic display team will be visible over a number of Fife locations on Wednesday afternoon.

The visit follows a planned Red Arrows fly-past over Edinburgh to mark the visit to the city by King Charles III.

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will be presented with the Honours of Scotland in a tradition dating back to the early 19th Century.

According to the UK Military Airshows website the Red Arrows are expected over the capital at 3.27pm as part of the ceremony before heading out over the Firth of Forth.

They will then fly over Rosyth, Dunfermline and then Kirkcaldy.

The jets are then expected to turn out over the Forth before travelling back along the Fife coast near Burntisland, Aberdour and Dalgety Bay on their way back to their base at RAF Waddington.

What time, and where, you can view the Red Arrows today

Edinburgh – King Charles III fly past 3.27pm

– King Charles III fly past 3.27pm Rosyth – 3.28pm

– 3.28pm Dunfermline – 3.29pm

– 3.29pm Kirkcaldy – 3.31pm

– 3.31pm Firth of Forth at Kirkcaldy – 3.32pm

– 3.32pm Queensferry Crossing – 3.34pm

The timings and the Red Arrows’ flight path are subject to change due to the weather or other requirements.