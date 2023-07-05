Dundee man took machete to dad’s house after argument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man took machete to dad’s house after argument

Kai Fekkes ignored a court order not to approach his father when he arrived at his flat with the weapon.

By Paul Malik
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.

A young Dundee man ignored a court order to stay away from his father when he turned up at his door with a machete in a briefcase.

Kai Fekkes had been bailed with an order not to approach his dad following an earlier violent incident.

However, the 20-year-old managed failed to comply and almost immediately returned to his father’s flat with the weapon.

Row over sleeping arrangements

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fekkes and his dad Peter had a blazing row over sleeping arrangements at the older man’s flat on Clepington Road.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused is 20-years-old and unemployed.

“He lived at the time of the offence on Clepington Road, with his father.

“At around 9.30pm the witness, Peter Fekkes, was at home in bed.

“He repeatedly told the accused to leave the bedroom.

“The accused pulled the duvet from him. The pair both engaged in a struggle.

“The witness ran to the bathroom, where he managed to phone the police.

“The accused managed to unlock the door.

“The witness fled and waited for police to arrive.”

After officers arrived and detained Fekkes, he spat in the face of PC Craig Forsyth.

Machete in suitcase

Fekkes, who has previous convictions for police assault in Northern Ireland, was released from custody the next day, following a court appearance and order not to go to Clepington Road or approach his father.

Despite this, at around 7.40pm the next day, he arrived in a taxi with a suitcase.

When he could not get inside the property, he began to shout and swear.

He was seen behaving erratically, jumping in-front of cars.

Police again were called and he was arrested.

The suitcase he was carrying contained a machete with a red handle.

After he was cautioned and charged, he responded “f**k you”, Ms Mannion told the court.

Fekkes was later caught on CCTV wearing a black balaclava on Hilltown Court.

He was found in the possession of a wooden pole and told police someone there owed him money.

Fekkes pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, possessing a machete and breaching bail between March 19 and 22 2022.

he further admitted possessing the wooden pole, an offensive weapon, on March 10 2023.

Sheriff Mark Thornley remanded him and called for reports, because of his age.

He will return for sentencing on August 1.

