Dundee man took machete to dad’s house after argument

A young Dundee man ignored a court order to stay away from his father when he turned up at his door with a machete in a briefcase.

Kai Fekkes had been bailed with an order not to approach his dad following an earlier violent incident.

However, the 20-year-old managed failed to comply and almost immediately returned to his father’s flat with the weapon.

Row over sleeping arrangements

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fekkes and his dad Peter had a blazing row over sleeping arrangements at the older man’s flat on Clepington Road.

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused is 20-years-old and unemployed.

“He lived at the time of the offence on Clepington Road, with his father.

“At around 9.30pm the witness, Peter Fekkes, was at home in bed.

“He repeatedly told the accused to leave the bedroom.

“The accused pulled the duvet from him. The pair both engaged in a struggle.

“The witness ran to the bathroom, where he managed to phone the police.

“The accused managed to unlock the door.

“The witness fled and waited for police to arrive.”

After officers arrived and detained Fekkes, he spat in the face of PC Craig Forsyth.

Machete in suitcase

Fekkes, who has previous convictions for police assault in Northern Ireland, was released from custody the next day, following a court appearance and order not to go to Clepington Road or approach his father.

Despite this, at around 7.40pm the next day, he arrived in a taxi with a suitcase.

When he could not get inside the property, he began to shout and swear.

He was seen behaving erratically, jumping in-front of cars.

Police again were called and he was arrested.

The suitcase he was carrying contained a machete with a red handle.

After he was cautioned and charged, he responded “f**k you”, Ms Mannion told the court.

Fekkes was later caught on CCTV wearing a black balaclava on Hilltown Court.

He was found in the possession of a wooden pole and told police someone there owed him money.

Fekkes pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, possessing a machete and breaching bail between March 19 and 22 2022.

he further admitted possessing the wooden pole, an offensive weapon, on March 10 2023.

Sheriff Mark Thornley remanded him and called for reports, because of his age.

He will return for sentencing on August 1.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.