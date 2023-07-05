Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale

The property also has two-bedrooms and is close to local amenities.

By Kieran Webster
Outside view of the property.
A Fife maisonette with views of the Firth of Forth is for sale. Image: Delmor

A two-bedroom Fife maisonette which boasts a roof terrace and stunning views of the Firth of Forth is for sale.

The apartment, in Kinghorn, is over two-storeys and is on the market for nearly £190,000.

The property, built in 2017, is described by property agent Delmor as “very rare” and “bespoke”.

The view of the Firth of Forth from the balcony
The “unique” property has a rooftop balcony. Image: Delmor
The dinning area
The apartment has a good sized dining space. Image: Delmor
The kitchen with white cabinets.
The kitchen is attached to the dining area. Image: Delmor

Uninterrupted views of the Firth of Forth can be found from the balcony, accessed on the ground floor.

Delmor describes the views as the “best you can imagine”.

The downstairs floor also includes a kitchen/dinning room, a lounge and bathroom.

Upstairs, the apartment has two good sized double bedrooms and a shower room.

The lounge.
Downstairs has a kitchen and a lounge. Image: Delmor
The upstairs shower room
The upstairs shower room. Image: Delmor
The other upstairs bedroom
Both bedrooms have space for double beds. Image: Delmor

The property has been described as suitable for a range of buyers including commuters, holiday makers and investment renting.

It is close to a number of services such as a railway station, shops, bars and a golf course.

The main bathroom
The main bathroom. Image: Delmor
View of the Forth of Forth from the apartment.
A view of the Firth of Forth from the balcony. Image: Delmor

Kinghorn is just a 45-minute train ride to the capital and less than an hour from Dundee.

The property is for sale at Delmor for offers over £184,995.

It joins a number of properties on the market with amazing views throughout Tayside and Fife.

