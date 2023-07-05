Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale

A two-bedroom Fife maisonette which boasts a roof terrace and stunning views of the Firth of Forth is for sale.

The apartment, in Kinghorn, is over two-storeys and is on the market for nearly £190,000.

The property, built in 2017, is described by property agent Delmor as “very rare” and “bespoke”.

Uninterrupted views of the Firth of Forth can be found from the balcony, accessed on the ground floor.

Delmor describes the views as the “best you can imagine”.

The downstairs floor also includes a kitchen/dinning room, a lounge and bathroom.

Upstairs, the apartment has two good sized double bedrooms and a shower room.

The property has been described as suitable for a range of buyers including commuters, holiday makers and investment renting.

It is close to a number of services such as a railway station, shops, bars and a golf course.

Kinghorn is just a 45-minute train ride to the capital and less than an hour from Dundee.

The property is for sale at Delmor for offers over £184,995.

It joins a number of properties on the market with amazing views throughout Tayside and Fife.