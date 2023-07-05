Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality

The latest version of Citroen's family hatchback has an updated interior. With a soft suspension setup, it's very comfortable for long-distance drives.

The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
By Jack McKeown

Citroen’s C4 is a family hatchback with a difference.

It’s pitched at people who might buy a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra or Kia Ceed. But it has a higher ride height and a more swooping, coupe-like silhouette than those rivals.

That means you sit higher up with a better view of the road ahead.

The jacked-up height doesn’t endow the Citroen C4 with any extra off road ability, although a little extra ground clearance might help if you have to negotiate a farm track or campsite.

Buyers can choose from a 1.5 litre four-cylinder diesel engine or a 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol. There’s also a fully electric version of the C4 with a 219-mile range.

The Citroen C4 on a country road
The Citroen C4 is the perfect companion for long journeys.

Prices start at around the £22,000 mark with the electric version costing from £34,000.

There are four trim levels: Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus. Buyers can also choose from a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

I spent a week with the 1.2 litre manual petrol model in high spec Shine Plus trim.

At a little over £27,000, it represents good value given how well equipped it is.

Leather seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display for the driver and a premium sound system were among its many features.

The 1.2 litre petrol engine is available in three different strengths: 99bhp, 128bhp and 153bhp.

I drove the 128bhp version. With a 0-62mpgh time of 9.4 seconds, it should be fast enough for most owners.

Driving impressions

Even fully laden it still has plenty of power. I drove to St Andrews with three large passengers and a boot filled with beach volleyball equipment and it didn’t struggle to accelerate even on inclines.

Citroen has prioritised comfort over cornering ability. While that might not please petrolheads, I suspect it’s the balance most family car owners want.

The C4 is fitted with hydraulic dampers and has a soft suspension set up.

This allows it to float over bumps and potholes where cars with a firmer ride quality would thump uncomfortably.

The car has coupe-like styling.
It has coupe-like styling.

The result is one of the best-riding family hatchbacks in its class.

The comfortable ride is coupled with good sound insulation and makes the Citroen C4 excellent for long distance drives.

Of course, the flipside is handling. Tackle a bend at speed and the C4 wallows and rolls where a Ford Focus would bite in and grip.

I can’t imagine anyone buys a Citroen C4 expecting it to drive like a hot hatch, though, so not many people will be disappointed.

The 2023 Citroen C4 has smart and spacious interior

The inside of the Citroen C4 is a very pleasant place to be. The latest model has a new interior design.

There’s an integrated central touchscreen for infotainment, and dials and buttons for the heating controls. Everything feels sensibly laid out and is easy to use.

The head-up display that’s standard from mid-range level onwards lets the driver see their speed and sat nav directions without taking their eyes off the road.

With a slightly larger footprint than a VW Golf, practicality is another area where the Citroen C4 scores highly.

The interior is spacious and well laid out.
The interior is spacious and well laid out.

There’s enough head and leg room for four six footers to sit in comfort. You can squeeze a fifth adult into the back, although you wouldn’t want to make long journeys that way.

At 380 litres, the boot is a decent size. If a huge boot is your top priority the Skoda Octavia rules supreme in this category, with the hatchback version having an incredible 600 litres.

A head-up display makes driving easier.

There’s a lot to recommend about the Citroen C4. It’s a good-looking car and the higher driving position makes it easy to get in and out of, as well as offering an elevated view of the road ahead.

There’s plenty of room inside and standard equipment levels are generous. At around 50mpg for petrol versions economy is competitive too.

Best of all is its superb ride. If you want a good-value family car that’s extremely comfortable over long distances the Citroen C4 should be near the top of your list.

Citroen C4 2023 review – facts

Price: £27,040

0-62mph: 9.4 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 50.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 131g/km

More from The Courier

Two-vehicle crash on A9 at Auchterarder.
Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
St Johnstone pull Melker Hallberg deal off table as Steven MacLean reveals half-time warning…
Zach Robinson
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty's young…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
Steven MacLean wants TWO No 1s at St Johnstone as Ross Sinclair stakes claim…
Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?