Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality

Citroen’s C4 is a family hatchback with a difference.

It’s pitched at people who might buy a Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra or Kia Ceed. But it has a higher ride height and a more swooping, coupe-like silhouette than those rivals.

That means you sit higher up with a better view of the road ahead.

The jacked-up height doesn’t endow the Citroen C4 with any extra off road ability, although a little extra ground clearance might help if you have to negotiate a farm track or campsite.

Buyers can choose from a 1.5 litre four-cylinder diesel engine or a 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol. There’s also a fully electric version of the C4 with a 219-mile range.

Prices start at around the £22,000 mark with the electric version costing from £34,000.

There are four trim levels: Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus. Buyers can also choose from a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

I spent a week with the 1.2 litre manual petrol model in high spec Shine Plus trim.

At a little over £27,000, it represents good value given how well equipped it is.

Leather seats, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display for the driver and a premium sound system were among its many features.

The 1.2 litre petrol engine is available in three different strengths: 99bhp, 128bhp and 153bhp.

I drove the 128bhp version. With a 0-62mpgh time of 9.4 seconds, it should be fast enough for most owners.

Driving impressions

Even fully laden it still has plenty of power. I drove to St Andrews with three large passengers and a boot filled with beach volleyball equipment and it didn’t struggle to accelerate even on inclines.

Citroen has prioritised comfort over cornering ability. While that might not please petrolheads, I suspect it’s the balance most family car owners want.

The C4 is fitted with hydraulic dampers and has a soft suspension set up.

This allows it to float over bumps and potholes where cars with a firmer ride quality would thump uncomfortably.

The result is one of the best-riding family hatchbacks in its class.

The comfortable ride is coupled with good sound insulation and makes the Citroen C4 excellent for long distance drives.

Of course, the flipside is handling. Tackle a bend at speed and the C4 wallows and rolls where a Ford Focus would bite in and grip.

I can’t imagine anyone buys a Citroen C4 expecting it to drive like a hot hatch, though, so not many people will be disappointed.

The 2023 Citroen C4 has smart and spacious interior

The inside of the Citroen C4 is a very pleasant place to be. The latest model has a new interior design.

There’s an integrated central touchscreen for infotainment, and dials and buttons for the heating controls. Everything feels sensibly laid out and is easy to use.

The head-up display that’s standard from mid-range level onwards lets the driver see their speed and sat nav directions without taking their eyes off the road.

With a slightly larger footprint than a VW Golf, practicality is another area where the Citroen C4 scores highly.

There’s enough head and leg room for four six footers to sit in comfort. You can squeeze a fifth adult into the back, although you wouldn’t want to make long journeys that way.

At 380 litres, the boot is a decent size. If a huge boot is your top priority the Skoda Octavia rules supreme in this category, with the hatchback version having an incredible 600 litres.

There’s a lot to recommend about the Citroen C4. It’s a good-looking car and the higher driving position makes it easy to get in and out of, as well as offering an elevated view of the road ahead.

There’s plenty of room inside and standard equipment levels are generous. At around 50mpg for petrol versions economy is competitive too.

Best of all is its superb ride. If you want a good-value family car that’s extremely comfortable over long distances the Citroen C4 should be near the top of your list.

Citroen C4 2023 review – facts

Price: £27,040

0-62mph: 9.4 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 50.2mpg

CO2 emissions: 131g/km