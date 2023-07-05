Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses ‘delight’ at Ray McKinnon’s decision to stay at Station Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses ‘delight’ at Ray McKinnon’s decision to stay at Station Park

McKinnon has returned to the Forfar dugout after opting against a move to English side Forest Green Rovers.

By Ewan Smith
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman is delighted at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at Forfar. Image: SNS

Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald has expressed the club’s ‘delight’ at Ray McKinnon’s decision to stay on as manager.

McKinnon held talks with English side Forest Green Rovers after spending several days with the League Two side.

But he decided against a move – just hours before his close friend Duncan Ferguson left his role as manager of Forest Green.

McKinnon was back in the dugout on Tuesday night as Loons had a comfortable 6-0 friendly win over Lochee United.

And, in an interview with Forfar Athletic TV, Donald outlined his club’s thoughts on the return of McKinnon.

“It’s been quite a 24 hours on the back of an uncertain week,” said Donald.

“We always had an agreement with Ray that if a full-time offer came in then we’d allow him to speak to the club.

“We spoke with the other club and gave him permission and he went down to spend some time with them.

“He was in constant contact with the club and we knew perfectly well what was going on.

“After a few days, it became obvious to him that his first choice was to stay here.

“Over the last 24 hours, we continued the dialogue and yesterday (Monday) he decided to jump in the car and head home.

“As a board and a group of players – who were pleased to see him come back in – we are absolutely delighted.”

Ray McKinnon ‘a big part of Forfar’

McKinnon took over Forfar in November when they were anchored at the bottom of League Two.

A run of six wins out of seven over the New Year lifted Loons out of trouble and they narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs.

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon is staying at Forfar. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media

Donald added: “Ray is a big part of this club. Everybody needs to acknowledge what he did since he came to us in November.

“We were in trouble, he turned it around and had a fantastic January window. He has been doing really well for us.

“It’s natural that he has attracted attention. That’s a compliment.

“But he’s back and you can see from the performance in the friendly with Lochee that the players have had a massive lift.”

