Perthshire Tory councillor upset new rules may end his holidays to US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Tory councillor upset new rules may end his holidays to US

Cllr Angus Forbes is unhappy that a new law means he will have to apply for a licence for house-swap breaks.

By Stephen Eighteen and Chloe Burrell
Angus Forbes at home.
Angus Forbes at home. Image: Angus Forbes.

A Perth and Kinross Tory councillor says he is horrified at the prospect of needing a licence to swap his home for holidays.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents Carse of Gowrie, has already opposed the SNP government’s scheme for all short-term lets to be fully licensed by July 1 next year.

But he is even more upset now it will affect him personally.

Cllr Forbes regularly enjoys house-swaps with people from across the world.

He says it has enabled him to sit in a hot tub while watching the sun set over the Pacific Ocean.

Elsewhere in the US he has seen bears in Colorado and enjoyed outdoor showers in remote New England.

Now he fears all that may end if he needs to get a licence to allow house-swappers to stay in his home.

Shock at holiday licensing requirement

Cllr Forbes said it never occurred to him that he would need to apply for a licence when he wants to go on holiday.

Picture of a hot tub.
House-swapping has enabled Cllr Forbes to sit in a hot tub while watching the sun set over the Pacific Ocean. Image: Shutterstock.

But the Scottish Government has confirmed that licences are required for house swaps.

“We have swapped with families across America, Canada and New Zealand over many years.” he said.

“And always had wonderful times staying away from regular tourist spots and in private homes.

“We had a fantastic swap in Seattle where we found ourselves in a swap that was built on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean where we could sit in the hot tub and watch the sun set over the ocean.

“In Aspen, we swapped with a family in the mountains where we would see and hear Bears trying to get into the outside bins.

“In Auckland we swapped with a really quirky self-build property with an outside shower and in New England we were in the middle of nowhere, where at night it was absolutely black but the views of the stars were amazing.

“We would struggle to have those experiences in a tourist hotel.

“However, matters have now changed.”

Short-term policy criticised by property businesses

Scotland’s short-term lets law was amended in October last year.

New hosts are now required to apply for a short-term let licence before accepting bookings or receiving guests.

Perth and Kinross Council’s draft guidance on the changes says all existing short-term let hosts must apply for a licence by October 1 2023.

The document is under consultation until August 18.

It has been criticised for indicating that short-term lets in existing residential properties need to contain four bedrooms and have their own door that leads to the street or garden.

This could destroy some property businesses, it has been claimed.

House-swap threat for Perthshire councillor

Now Cllr Forbes believes it could scupper house-swapping too.

Environment convener Angus Forbes.
Cllr Forbes has criticised the new short-term lets rules.

“We get requests almost every week for swaps with the US or Canada but sadly we can’t accept them all,” he said.

“It looks like we won’t be able to accept any of them after October.

“There is no way that me swapping my house with a family in America for two weeks in the summer is having an impact on the availability of affordable homes.

“Nor will it cause any inconvenience for my neighbours who, in the past, have welcomed those visitors with open arms and made friends themselves.”

Councillor in ‘listening mode’ over new law

SNP members on Perth and Kinross Council are reluctant to comment during the consultation period.

“I am in listening mode,” said Cllr Eric Drysdale, ward member for Perth City Centre.

“Cllr Forbes has clearly made up his mind already for his own personal reasons.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson referred enquiries on the house-swap policy to the Scottish Government, who we contacted.

More from Perth & Kinross

Artist impression of Wild Hearth Bakery's retail premises in Drummond Street, Comrie.
Wild Hearth Bakery set to open long-awaited shop in Comrie
Councillor Claire McLaren.
Frustration as Google Maps diverts A9 traffic through Perthshire villages
Jo Wilson with fellow Sky Sports presenter Julian Warren.
Perth's Sky Sports host Jo Wilson says going viral in Turkey helped her through…
Rodney Pavilion exterior.
Perth's Rodney Pavilion for sale despite last-ditch bid to save it for community
Emma McCready with her silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Greater Noida, India.
Perth yoga instructor wins Commonwealth silver medal in weightlifting
Dane Lundie has been jailed for an indeterminate period.
Life sentence for high-risk Perth rapist who drugged and tied victims
A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Motorcyclist who died in crash near Spitall of Glenshee named
A Bayne's cake box and shop in Perth
Man claims to have found Perth's best fudge doughnut in viral post - but…
St Andrews teenager David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago.
Last letters of tragic Fifer killed in Korean War
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: 6 times politicians flip-flopped on public inquiry into disgraced Dundee surgeon