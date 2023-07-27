Sparks fly as Angus meeting on SSEN upgrade project descends into ‘bedlam’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sparks fly as Angus meeting on SSEN upgrade project descends into ‘bedlam’

Campaigners against a proposed 400kV line of pylons running through Angus were accused of 'hijacking' an Edzell public meeting to explain a current upgrade project happening locally.

By Graham Brown
SSEN plan major infrastructure upgrades to the network on Angus and the Mearns.
An Angus public meeting descended into chaos after protestors challenged energy firm SSEN over plans for a line of so-called ‘super pylons’ running through the local countryside.

The electricity giant set up the Edzell Inglis Hall meeting to speak to locals about the upgrade of an existing overhead line in the area.

Contractors have created a compound in the Angus village for works on the 275kV line between Kintore and Kincardine.

Those have triggered some traffic issues in the area north of Edzell.

Residents hoped the public meeting would be a chance to iron out the problems.

But the hall was packed with opponents of the planned Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV overhead line which could bring a line of so-called ‘super pylons’ to Angus and the Mearns.

Consultation over that project was extended after claims of poor communication by SSEN.

Wednesday’s meeting was branded a “shambles”.

But some locals accused the pylon protestors of ambushing the information event.

Packed hall and no microphone

Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council chairman Ivan Laird said: “It was an absolute shambles.

“The hall was full, they had a screen on stage that was no size at all and no public address system.

“It developed into a free for all with people shouting over each other.

“Eventually I walked out.”

Inglis Hall in Edzell.
Inglis Hall in Edzell was packed for the public meeting. Image: DC Thomson

And Angus resident Jake Hensman added: “They completely failed to answer the question of why the need for the increased voltage, nor the re-routing of yet another super pylon corridor across the length of the Angus countryside, let alone the benefits, financial or otherwise, to the people of Angus and Aberdeen.

“The meeting itself was an insult to the people of Edzell.”

Standing room only

However one local said important questions around the ongoing project had been lost in the “rabble”.

“The purpose of the meeting was to explain what is going on at the moment, but it was hijacked by the campaigners,” they said.

“Leaflets saying ‘Stop the Pylons’ were being handed out at the door and the hall was packed, it was standing room only.

“The most vocal voices were the protestors.

“It means that those with legitimate questions about road closures and things like that didn’t have a chance to be heard.

“It was bedlam.”

They said: “I didn’t expect it to be about the super pylons and I didn’t expect it to be a rabble.”

SSEN pledge to work with community

A spokesperson from SSEN Transmission said: “Tuesday night’s meeting was an opportunity for the local community to discuss traffic management plans related to the ongoing upgrade of the existing overhead line between Kintore and Kincardine.

“We are sorry that the meeting ended up being dominated by discussions around the ongoing development of a new overhead line between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing, despite our team making it clear from the outset the purpose of this meeting, which was also clearly advertised in advance.

“We would like to reassure the Edzell community and wider stakeholders that we, and our contractor, remain committed to work closely with them to minimise and mitigate any construction and traffic impacts related to the upgrade of the existing overhead line between Kintore and Kincardine.

“We will also continue to work with all stakeholders willing to engage in a constructive manner on the development of the new overhead line between Kintore, Fiddes and Tealing.”

