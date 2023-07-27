Elderly woman ‘knocked over’ in disturbance at Dundee anti-abortion stall

A pensioner was injured during a rammy at an anti-abortion stall in Dundee on Thursday afternoon.

Several police vehicles descended on the city centre after reports of a table being flipped and an elderly lady being knocked over at a stall for pro-life initiative Project Truth.

Run by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), Project Truth is described as “bringing the pro-life message to the streets of Scotland, one city at a time”.

SPUC’s vision is “a world where abortion is unthinkable”.

Members were handing out leaflets on High Street before the trouble started.

‘Table flipped’ at anti-abortion stall in Dundee

It is understood the pensioner suffered a minor head injury.

Police were called at around 3.30pm and said a man was issued with a recorded warning.

Witnesses saw a man being searched by officers at the scene before being taken into the back of a police van.

One said: “This young man went over to the tent and flipped the table.

“In the process, he also knocked over a little old lady, who has bashed her head.

“He then walked down towards Commercial Street where he was swiftly stopped by someone until police arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the Commercial Street area of Dundee around 3.35pm on Thursday.

“One male has been issued with a recorded police warning.”

SPUC has been approached for comment.