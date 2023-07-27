Elderly woman ‘knocked over’ in disturbance at Dundee anti-abortion stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Elderly woman ‘knocked over’ in disturbance at Dundee anti-abortion stall

Several police vehicles descended on Commercial Street after a table was flipped over.

By Andrew Robson
Police Vehicles on commercial street after Dundee High Street incident
Police descended on Commercial Street. Image: Andrew Robson

A pensioner was injured during a rammy at an anti-abortion stall in Dundee on Thursday afternoon.

Several police vehicles descended on the city centre after reports of a table being flipped and an elderly lady being knocked over at a stall for pro-life initiative Project Truth.

Run by the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), Project Truth is described as “bringing the pro-life message to the streets of Scotland, one city at a time”.

SPUC’s vision is “a world where abortion is unthinkable”.

Members were handing out leaflets on High Street before the trouble started.

‘Table flipped’ at anti-abortion stall in Dundee

It is understood the pensioner suffered a minor head injury.

Police were called at around 3.30pm and said a man was issued with a recorded warning.

Witnesses saw a man being searched by officers at the scene before being taken into the back of a police van.

One said: “This young man went over to the tent and flipped the table.

“In the process, he also knocked over a little old lady, who has bashed her head.

“He then walked down towards Commercial Street where he was swiftly stopped by someone until police arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the Commercial Street area of Dundee around 3.35pm on Thursday.

“One male has been issued with a recorded police warning.”

SPUC has been approached for comment.

