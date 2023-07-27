Trapped seagull forces closure of Dundee city centre street

A trapped seagull forced the closure of a busy Dundee Street on Thursday.

Reform Street was closed off to allow the bird to be removed from netting above a building around 6pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue sent a height appliance to allow fire officers access to the gull.

They successfully freed it.

Reform Street was closed

An eyewitness said: “Police closed the road at the junction with Meadowside, fire service were there with a height appliance.

“Police were directing traffic away and asking people to stay back but a big crowd had gathered to watch.

“I could see the bird’s wing flapping as they tried to untangle it. They got it out but I don’t know how badly injured it was.”

Another eyewitness said: “I saw a van from SSPCA arrive, presumably to check out the the condition of the gull.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a trapped seagull in netting in Reform Street at 5.53pm.

“We sent a height appliance from Blackness Road.”