Trapped seagull forces closure of Dundee city centre street

The fire brigade was called to help release the gull which was trapped in netting above shops in Reform Street

By Lindsey Hamilton
A trapped seagull forced the closure of a busy Dundee Street on Thursday.

Reform Street was closed off to allow the bird to be removed from netting above a building around 6pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue sent a height appliance to allow fire officers access to the gull.

They successfully freed it.

Reform Street was closed

An eyewitness said: “Police closed the road at the junction with Meadowside, fire service were there with a height appliance.

“Police were directing traffic away and asking people to stay back but a big crowd had gathered to watch.

Police closed Reform Street. Image: Emma Crichton

“I could see the bird’s wing flapping as they tried to untangle it. They got it out but I don’t know how badly injured it was.”

Another eyewitness said: “I saw a van from SSPCA arrive, presumably to check out the the condition of the gull.”

The scene from Meadowside. Image: Emma Crichton

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a trapped seagull in netting in Reform Street at 5.53pm.

“We sent a height appliance from Blackness Road.”

 

