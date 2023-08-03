Carnoustie swimmers rescued after being swept away

Two lifeboats were deployed in quick succession in response to swimmers getting swept away at West Haven in Carnoustie.

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and Arbroath were called out after three swimmers were swept away from the coastline.

At 2.34pm a lifeboat was deployed from Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station followed swiftly by another from Arbroath Lifeboat Station at 2.38pm.

All three concerned have been rescued safe and well.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Boats were deployed from Arbroath and Broughty Ferry in response to three casualties in West Haven, Carnoustie that had swept away.

“All three individuals were recovered safe and well.”

Third lifeboat deployed at Kinghorn

A third lifeboat was deployed in Fife at 2:15pm from Kinghorn Lifeboat Station.

The launch was in response to a separate incident within Kinghorn Harbour involving three paddleboarders.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “The Kinghorn incident involved three individuals on paddleboards.

“Again, all three were recovered safe and well.”

It comes on the same day that seven people on a high-speed boat were rescued off the Montrose coast.