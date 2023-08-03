Family awarded compensation after Fife RAF hero’s Kinross-shire crash death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family awarded compensation after Fife RAF hero’s Kinross-shire crash death

A civil jury awarded the Ronald family damages but decided accident victim William Ronald was partly responsible.

By James Mulholland
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.

A grieving widow whose “heroic” RAF veteran husband died after his bicycle struck a bin lorry has been awarded compensation by jurors for her loss.

Jurors concluded the amount 55-year-old Katrina Ronald should receive from Perth and Kinross Council is £1,319,750 – although the figure will be adjusted to reflect shared blame.

Mrs Ronald went to the Court of Session in Edinburgh because of the circumstances surrounding how her husband William, 46, lost his life on May 25 2018 in rural Kinross-shire.

She also sued on behalf of her 12-year-old daughter Honey, who the court heard struggles with grief and sleeps every night with her father’s ashes, which are stored in a teddy bear.

The jurors concluded the damages figure Honey should be awarded was £95,000.

Two other members of Mr Ronald’s family had their damages figure assessed at £67,500 each.

Court of Session in Edinburgh
The trial took place at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

The court heard how Mr Ronald had been riding his bike on the Greenknowes to Watergate Farm Road near Cleish when his bike collided with the Perth and Kinross Council refuse truck.

Mrs Ronald wept in court as she recalled the moment she discovered he had died.

On Thursday, jurors were also asked to assess whether Mr Ronald acted negligently in the collision.

The jurors concluded he did act negligently and was 58% responsible for the collision, with the damages accordingly reduced by that amount.

They said the council employee driving the bin lorry, Jordan Paterson, was 42% responsible.

Afghanistan hero

Earlier this week, Mrs Ronald, from Kelty, told the court she arrived at the accident site after going to look for her husband when he did not return from his bike ride.

She saw the air ambulance leave and a police officer told her Mr Ronald had been killed.

She told how she met RAF mechanic in 2007, married in 2009 and had a daughter together, who was “completely smitten” with her dad.

Mrs Ronald said her husband had been in “heroic” situations when he was in the RAF and won a medal during service in Afghanistan but was very “modest” speaking about his service.

‘No sum of money will bring him back’

On Thursday, Mr Milligan urged jurors to award compensation to Mrs Ronald for their loss.

He added: “No amount of money will ever bring back Mrs Ronald’s husband.

“No sum of money will give her back another Christmas, another birthday or a wedding anniversary.

“It won’t allow them to sit on the couch and watch TV together.

“But she was not given time to prepare for this.

“It came out of the blue. It came on a warm sunny May day.”

Jurors concluded Mrs Ronald should receive damages.

