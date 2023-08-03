Fife widow tells trial of moments she learned ‘heroic’ RAF husband died in Kinross-shire bin lorry crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife widow tells trial of moments she learned ‘heroic’ RAF husband died in Kinross-shire bin lorry crash

William Ronald lost his life when his bike and a bin lorry collided in rural Kinross-shire in May 2018.

By James Mulholland
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.

A widow wept as she told jurors of the moment she learned her “heroic” RAF veteran husband had been killed when his bike collided with a bin lorry.

Katrina Ronald, 55, cried as she recalled the moment she discovered her partner William had lost his life on a Kinross-shire road on May 25 2018.

The Court of Session heard on Wednesday about the horrific accident which claimed the life of Mr Ronald, 46, on the Greenknowes to Watergate Farm road, near Cleish.

Mr Ronald was trapped under the vehicle as medical staff tried in vain to save his life.

Arrived at accident site

Mrs Ronald told the court her partner had told her he was going out for a bike ride and would not be long as he had work later.

She said she went out and when he had failed to return home by the time she got back, she thought he had suffered a puncture so went to look for him.

Mrs Ronald said she saw an ambulance parked and asked the staff whether they were dealing with an injured cyclist.

The staff told her their colleagues were dealing with a cyclist close by.

She said: “When I got there, the air ambulance had just left.

“I said ‘if it’s him, he will be on it’.”

Cleish
The accident happened near Cleish in Kinross-shire. Image: Google.

When she asked emergency staff at the scene whether they were treating a William Ronald, she said a police officer told her he was dead.

She said: “I started to argue with him – I said ‘no he cannot die’.

“I wanted to see him but he said you can’t see him.

“He told me I couldn’t see him. I saw the bin lorry up the road.”

She said police had told her the bin lorry was travelling at about 20mph at the time.

Civil trial

Mrs Ronald, of Kelty, was giving evidence on the second day of proceedings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

She and other members of Mr Ronald’s family are suing Perth and Kinross Council, the local authority responsible for the bin lorry.

Mrs Ronald believes the council is liable for the death of Mr Ronald, who once worked as a mechanic on RAF Eurofighters.

The council is contesting the action, which is being heard by a civil jury.

‘My life was happy’

Mrs Ronald told her lawyer Robert Milligan KC she met her future husband in 2007 in a bar in Annan and they married in 2009.

She said: “It was a whirlwind romance.

“I was swept off my feet. He came into my life and he made me feel loved.

“He made me feel special. He made me feel complete. My life was happy.”

They had a daughter and she said he was “completely smitten” with her.

Court of Session in Edinburgh
The trial is taking place at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

She said: “It was great fun.

“He was always the one telling cheesy jokes and he would tell dad jokes. We all used to laugh at him.”

Mrs Ronald said her husband had been in “heroic” situations when he was in the RAF but was very “modest” speaking about his service.

Jurors were told he served in Afghanistan and had got a medal after serving there.

Mrs Ronald said he was “crazy mental” about safety.

Had to tell daughter of tragedy

She said she could not believe he died and she had to tell her daughter, then seven.

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever had to do.

“I told her ‘daddy’s dead – he’s not coming back’.”

William Ronald.
William Ronald Supplied by Ronald family.

She said she struggled with grief following the death of Mr Ronald.

“I thought they still had the wrong man, that he’s going to come back.

“He’s going to come back and put his keys in the back door.”

Her daughter, now 12, is still badly affected, she said.

Questions for jury

Jurors deliberating in the case are being asked to consider two questions:

  • whether “the accident” was “caused to any extent” by the “fault” of the Perth and Kinross Council employee who drove the bin lorry and the local authority is “liable for the loss, injury and damage to the pursuers”;
  • whether the accident was “caused partly by the fault of the late William Ronald” and partly “the fault” of the defender’s employee and if so what “proportion of the blame is attributable to each”.

The trial, before judge Lord Sandison, continues.

