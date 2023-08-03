A90 near Perth blocked after crash

The A90 is blocked near Perth due to a crash.

Emergency services have been called to the northbound carriageway after the incident, which happened just before 10am.

Traffic Scotland is warning of 25-minute delays in the area – starting from the Friarton Bridge.

Stagecoach East Scotland also says its bus services are being disrupted, including the 16 and the X7.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.30am, officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A90 near Kinfauns.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.