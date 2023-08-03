Drunk driver found slumped at wheel in middle of Perthshire street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drunk driver found slumped at wheel in middle of Perthshire street

Staff at the Co-op in Auchterarder raised the alarm when Laszlo Vass tried to buy alcohol while noticably under the influence.

By Jamie Buchan
Laszlo Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Laszlo Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunk driver was found slumped at the wheel of his car, parked in the middle of the road, after he was refused booze at a local supermarket.

Staff at the Co-op in Auchterarder raised the alarm when Laszlo Vass tried to buy alcohol while noticably under the influence.

Police found the 58-year-old inside his Volkswagen Up with the engine idling on Sydney Crescent.

He was so drunk, police had to assist him out of the vehicle.

Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while nearly four times the legal limit on April 17,this year.

Sale refused

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry described the street as a busy residential road.

“At the time of this incident, there was no one else around.

“The accused entered the Co-op store on Auchterarder High Street at 9.45pm.

“He attempted to purchase alcohol but was refused due to his level of intoxication.

“He left the shop and staff observed him entering a red Volkswagen car and driving away.

“The witnesses phoned police to report the incident.”

Just a few minutes later, officers found the car “stationary, in the middle of the road and with its engine running.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Ms Hendry said: “The accused was slumped at the wheel.

“He presented as impaired with slurred speech.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.”

The fiscal depute said: “When asked to exit the vehicle, the accused was unsteady on his feet.

“He had to be supported by constables to prevent him from falling.”

Vass, who lives on Sydney Crescent, gave an excess reading of 85mics/ 22.

He told police he was sleeping in his car.

‘Very unwise’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “There is nothing to suggest that Mr Vass has an alcohol problem.

“At 58, he has no previous convictions and no outstanding cases.

“This was quite simply a very unwise decision by Mr Vass and he recognises that.”

Sheriff David Hall told him: “This is a high count… your behaviour on the night in question was simply not acceptable.”

Vass was fined £800 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He is eligible for a drink-drive rehabilitation course which could knock four months off his ban time.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Fife widow tells trial of moments she learned 'heroic' RAF husband died in Kinross-shire…
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son told stay away from neighbours or face arrest
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend
Hyesha Royes
Woman stabbed near-naked Dundee debtor and battered him with 'makeshift knuckleduster'
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Asda love rivals and a proven non-dafty
John Trenberth.
Drink-driving Rosyth military man was five times limit after three-day bender
Kenneth Grindlay.
Wine bottle-wielding Fife man asked women for fight after flashing conviction
Reece Tucker who died in the crash. Image: Supplied.
Dundee drivers face trial after Perthshire 'race' crash tragedy
The inquiry will focus on health and safety at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in 2019.
‘Scalding’ death of Pitlochry hotel guest to be probed at FAI
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee 'Action Man' filmed himself firing imitation handgun