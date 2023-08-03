Drunk driver found slumped at wheel in middle of Perthshire street

A drunk driver was found slumped at the wheel of his car, parked in the middle of the road, after he was refused booze at a local supermarket.

Staff at the Co-op in Auchterarder raised the alarm when Laszlo Vass tried to buy alcohol while noticably under the influence.

Police found the 58-year-old inside his Volkswagen Up with the engine idling on Sydney Crescent.

He was so drunk, police had to assist him out of the vehicle.

Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while nearly four times the legal limit on April 17,this year.

Sale refused

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry described the street as a busy residential road.

“At the time of this incident, there was no one else around.

“The accused entered the Co-op store on Auchterarder High Street at 9.45pm.

“He attempted to purchase alcohol but was refused due to his level of intoxication.

“He left the shop and staff observed him entering a red Volkswagen car and driving away.

“The witnesses phoned police to report the incident.”

Just a few minutes later, officers found the car “stationary, in the middle of the road and with its engine running.”

Ms Hendry said: “The accused was slumped at the wheel.

“He presented as impaired with slurred speech.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.”

The fiscal depute said: “When asked to exit the vehicle, the accused was unsteady on his feet.

“He had to be supported by constables to prevent him from falling.”

Vass, who lives on Sydney Crescent, gave an excess reading of 85mics/ 22.

He told police he was sleeping in his car.

‘Very unwise’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “There is nothing to suggest that Mr Vass has an alcohol problem.

“At 58, he has no previous convictions and no outstanding cases.

“This was quite simply a very unwise decision by Mr Vass and he recognises that.”

Sheriff David Hall told him: “This is a high count… your behaviour on the night in question was simply not acceptable.”

Vass was fined £800 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He is eligible for a drink-drive rehabilitation course which could knock four months off his ban time.

