Meet the team behind the newly-reopened Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

A Perth restaurant that closed last year is set to reopen with a new team at the helm.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse – on Princes Street – will open on Friday, August 4 after closing last October.

It came after the venue – famed for its 60oz steak challenge – was struggling for staff.

Owner Colin Nicoll put it down to both Brexit and Covid.

The steakhouse teased that it may be returning when its iconic sign appeared above the door in June.

Now it is confirmed the eatery will open once more, with Colin bringing in a fresh team to work alongside him.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth reopens

Richard Malloy, former chef of The Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning, told The Courier of his excitement at taking on the new venture.

Richard, 49, moved from Australia to Perth back in 2020 and spoke of the thriving food culture here in the Fair City.

He said the 60oz steak challenge is “something we will look at bringing back”.

“We’re working very closely with Colin on reopening the restaurant,” Richard added.

“We got introduced to Colin in February through a mutual friend as I’m a butcher and chef by trade.

“Unfortunately Colin had to shut down due to a lack of staff and then he approached us and asked if we could help him open again.

“The majority of our beef is locally-sourced and we are hoping to offer it from elsewhere in the future.”

Boost for Perth after recent closures

Perth has been hit with a number of closures recently, with Tayside Bar and Kitchen, Dutch & Pablo’s Gentleman’s Tailor and Tavern 1843 to name a few.

Nicoll’s family butcher shop also closed in June, citing “increasing staffing difficulties”.

When asked how the new Nicoll’s team will keep the restaurant open this time, Richard said: “Quality, consistency and some of the best beef you’ll ever eat.

“It’s all about trying to find the best produce that comes from that animal and we have to respect that animal.

“We use different methods of cookery in order to give people a ‘wow’ experience and that’s what we aim to do.

“We are not trying to reinvent the wheel.

“There was a lot of honest disappointment when Nicoll’s closed but there are three of us here and we are invested.”

Reopened restaurant will have two dining rooms

The restaurant has both a front and back room, with the front aiming to provide a formal spot to dine.

The back is for those who want to “live the food” and have a more casual experience.

“We need to be able to approach every demographic,” Richard continued.

“That’s why we have the two different areas.

“It will be like going to your local. We’re just trying to help Colin take this to the next level and offer people a little more variance.”

As well as traditional steak dishes, Nicoll’s will be serving up vegetarian and vegan options.

The restaurant is officially open to bookings tomorrow (Friday).