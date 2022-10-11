Perth steakhouse closes for ‘foreseeable future’ due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth steakhouse closes for ‘foreseeable future’ due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit

By Matteo Bell
October 11 2022, 2.52pm Updated: October 11 2022, 3.47pm
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse, Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Perth restaurant owner says Brexit and Covid related staff shortages has left him with no other choice than to close his business.

Colin Nicoll, owner of Nicoll’s Steakhouse, says his business will be closed for the “foreseeable future” until he can attract more workers.

He says hospitality staff have left the city due to coronavirus and Brexit, forcing restaurants to entice those left with high wages.

Colin, who also owns butcher shops in Perth and Stirling, says it has been an ongoing struggle since Nicoll’s opened in July 2021 but came to a head when one of his chefs was offered £13,000 more at another restaurant.

Colin Nicoll of Nicoll's Steakhouse.
Colin Nicoll. Image: DC Thomson.

He said:  “With Brexit and Covid, a lot of people went home and haven’t come back.

“Trying to get staff has been our biggest problem.

“We’ve been struggling to get waiting staff, and now we’ve lost one of our chefs to another restaurant who were able to offer him about £13,000 more a year than us.

“We can’t offer anything like that.

“I don’t want to open until we find a good chef.

“We have a reputation for quality food and I don’t want to change that.

“I would like to open again but I don’t know when it’ll be.”

Nicoll’s Steakhouse owner worked 18-hour shifts

The lack of staff meant Colin and his team were forced to pick up the slack.

Between his shops and the Princes Street restaurant – best known for its 60oz steak challenges – the butcher sometimes found himself working from 4am to 10pm.

The interior of Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth
The interior of Nicoll’s Steakhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said: “I couldn’t carry on.

“Of course our customers will be upset, but what can I do?

“I’m not a chef, I’m a butcher.”

Perth restaurant to remain closed for ‘foreseeable future’

Colin announced at the weekend the steakhouse will be closed until further notice.

He added: “Until we can find a chef it’s not really ideal.

“I don’t blame them. When guys get offered way more than we can give them it makes sense to take it.

“With the price of everything rising – food, heating, electricity – we can’t afford to offer any more.”

