Perth steakhouse closes for ‘foreseeable future’ due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit

A Perth restaurant owner says Brexit and Covid related staff shortages has left him with no other choice than to close his business.

Colin Nicoll, owner of Nicoll’s Steakhouse, says his business will be closed for the “foreseeable future” until he can attract more workers.

He says hospitality staff have left the city due to coronavirus and Brexit, forcing restaurants to entice those left with high wages.

Colin, who also owns butcher shops in Perth and Stirling, says it has been an ongoing struggle since Nicoll’s opened in July 2021 but came to a head when one of his chefs was offered £13,000 more at another restaurant.

He said: “With Brexit and Covid, a lot of people went home and haven’t come back.

“Trying to get staff has been our biggest problem.

“We’ve been struggling to get waiting staff, and now we’ve lost one of our chefs to another restaurant who were able to offer him about £13,000 more a year than us.

“We can’t offer anything like that.

“I don’t want to open until we find a good chef.

“We have a reputation for quality food and I don’t want to change that.

“I would like to open again but I don’t know when it’ll be.”

Nicoll’s Steakhouse owner worked 18-hour shifts

The lack of staff meant Colin and his team were forced to pick up the slack.

Between his shops and the Princes Street restaurant – best known for its 60oz steak challenges – the butcher sometimes found himself working from 4am to 10pm.

He said: “I couldn’t carry on.

“Of course our customers will be upset, but what can I do?

“I’m not a chef, I’m a butcher.”

Perth restaurant to remain closed for ‘foreseeable future’

Colin announced at the weekend the steakhouse will be closed until further notice.

He added: “Until we can find a chef it’s not really ideal.

“I don’t blame them. When guys get offered way more than we can give them it makes sense to take it.

“With the price of everything rising – food, heating, electricity – we can’t afford to offer any more.”