Watch former Dundee star Greg Stewart cap classy Mumbai City league debut with goal and assist

By George Cran
October 11 2022, 3.19pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.56pm
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee - he now plays for Mumbai City (Image: SNS).
Greg Stewart in action for Dundee - he now plays for Mumbai City (Image: SNS).

Greg Stewart made himself into a firm fan’s favourite in his two years at Dundee.

The former Cowdenbeath man took his first steps in full-time football at Dens Park after leaving the Blue Brazil and went on to feature for Birmingham City, Rangers and Aberdeen.

Now, though, he is a star of Indian football, taking the Super League by storm on the subcontinent.

After winning the league last season with Jamshedpur, Stewart signed a two-year deal with Mumbai City, part of the City group that includes Manchester City and New York City.

And he’s made a flying start to life with his new club.

In early-season cup matches, Stewart has rattled in six goals in seven games.

However, the weekend saw the return of the main event as the Super League got under way.

Mumbai league debut

Mumbai had a tough opening fixture, away to last season’s runners-up and eventual play-off champions Hyderabad.

And it ended in a six-goal thriller with Stewart coming up with the goods late in the game.

Mumbai took the lead through a first-half own goal before the hosts equalised through Joao Victor’s penalty.

Hyderabad went in front shortly after the break before Stewart made his mark, nutmegging his marker before coolly slotting into the far corner for 2-2.

Victor then made it 3-2 before the ex-Dee came to the fore once more on 84 minutes.

The final equaliser was a superbly-worked goal as Stewart played a one-two with Bipin Singh before putting the ball on a plate for Alberto Noguera to finish.

