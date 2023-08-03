Anger as vandals cause closure of Carnoustie paddling pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as vandals cause closure of Carnoustie paddling pool

The pool will be closed until further notice.

By Chloe Burrell
The paddling pool at the Sandy Sensation play park in Carnoustie.
The paddling pool at the Sandy Sensation play park in Carnoustie. Image: Angus Council.

An Angus paddling pool has been closed until further notice following vandals smashing a glass into the water.

Angus Council announced on Thursday that they have had to shut Sandy Sensation play park after a glass was smashed over the corkscrew.

The local authority has said that it will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

In a statement, it said: “It’s soooo frustrating – we’ve had to close the paddling pool at Carnoustie as someone has smashed a glass over the corkscrew and we need to make sure we get every last little shard of glass up in the pool and play area.

“We’ll let you know as soon as we can reopen safely.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council added: “It’s important that we get all the broken pieces of glass and as part of that cleaning up process, we have drained the pool.

“It’s extremely disappointing that we have had to do this, but we’re sure that that families who use the pool will understand that we must take every precaution before opening up the paddling pool area again.

“There’s a sign in place to inform people of the situation and we’ll let people know as soon as the pool area is available for use again.”

Locals have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the incident.

Gill Elizabeth Ross said: “What is wrong with some folk?

“Smashing a bottle in a kiddies paddling pool that doesn’t bear thinking about if a wee kiddie had stepped on that.”

Irene Johnston added: “I went there today with my grandchildren and noticed the sign up informing folk.

“Unbelievable that this is how some imbeciles get their fun nowadays.

“Absolutely pathetic.”

The park was hit with a firebug attack back in March when a rope swing was deliberately set alight.

Angus Council branded the vandalism as an “act of stupidity”.

