Anger as vandals cause closure of Carnoustie paddling pool

An Angus paddling pool has been closed until further notice following vandals smashing a glass into the water.

Angus Council announced on Thursday that they have had to shut Sandy Sensation play park after a glass was smashed over the corkscrew.

The local authority has said that it will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

In a statement, it said: “It’s soooo frustrating – we’ve had to close the paddling pool at Carnoustie as someone has smashed a glass over the corkscrew and we need to make sure we get every last little shard of glass up in the pool and play area.

“We’ll let you know as soon as we can reopen safely.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council added: “It’s important that we get all the broken pieces of glass and as part of that cleaning up process, we have drained the pool.

“It’s extremely disappointing that we have had to do this, but we’re sure that that families who use the pool will understand that we must take every precaution before opening up the paddling pool area again.

“There’s a sign in place to inform people of the situation and we’ll let people know as soon as the pool area is available for use again.”

Locals have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the incident.

Gill Elizabeth Ross said: “What is wrong with some folk?

“Smashing a bottle in a kiddies paddling pool that doesn’t bear thinking about if a wee kiddie had stepped on that.”

Irene Johnston added: “I went there today with my grandchildren and noticed the sign up informing folk.

“Unbelievable that this is how some imbeciles get their fun nowadays.

“Absolutely pathetic.”

The park was hit with a firebug attack back in March when a rope swing was deliberately set alight.

Angus Council branded the vandalism as an “act of stupidity”.