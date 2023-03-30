Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A children’s play area at Carnoustie seafront was hit with a firebug attack when a rope swing was deliberately set alight.

Fire crews were called to the Sandy Sensations play park on Tuesday night after the equipment was torched between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Angus Council has branded the vandalism an “act of stupidity” and says the swing is now out of action.

The local authority has issued an appeal on social media for witnesses to contact the police.

Firebug attack reported to the police

Angus Council said: “Someone thought it would be a hoot to torch this piece of play equipment at Carnoustie sea front.

“The fire service attended and it’s been reported to the police and anyone who knows who’s responsible for this act of stupidity between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday should contact 101.

“We’re getting the replacement equipment priced, but for now the rope swing is out of action.”

Police Scotland were contacted for comment.